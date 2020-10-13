Nebraska Extension webinar set for Thursday

Farm program payments are a significant part of the bottom line for farmers and ranchers, whether from existing commodity programs, agricultural disaster assistance or trade and COVID-19 relief. The webinar will include an updated review of ARC and PLC payments due to producers this month for the 2019 crop year. A broader outlook for farm income based on national projections from USDA in early September, along with state-level analysis, will provide a baseline for economic outlook and farm policy issues and decisions moving forward.