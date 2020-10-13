Nebraska Extension webinar set for Thursday

A Nebraska Extension webinar at noon on Thursday will cover current USDA program details and payment projections while also focusing on updated farm income projections.
Farm program payments are a significant part of the bottom line for farmers and ranchers, whether from existing commodity programs, agricultural disaster assistance or trade and COVID-19 relief. The webinar will include an updated review of ARC and PLC payments due to producers this month for the 2019 crop year. A broader outlook for farm income based on national projections from USDA in early September, along with state-level analysis, will provide a baseline for economic outlook and farm policy issues and decisions moving forward.
The presentation will be led by Brad Lubben, associate professor and extension policy specialist in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Department of Agricultural Economics. It is presented as part of the Agricultural Economics Extension Farm and Ranch Management weekly webinar series.
Registration is free at farm.unl.edu/webinars.
