The Nebraska Soybean Board (NSB) is now accepting proposals for the FY24 funding cycle that strategically align with four initiative areas: Farmer Support, Production & Crop Research, Community Engagement and Demand & Utilization. The funding cycle begins on Oct. 1, 2023, and ends on Sept. 30, 2024.

All project plans should aim to benefit all Nebraska soybean farmers and address opportunities for research, education, promotion, or increasing the demand for soy. Interested parties can view more details on the NSB proposal process, including timelines, initiative areas and strategic plan documents at nebraskasoybeans.org/about/fy24-rfp-process.

For over three decades, NSB has been dedicating soybean checkoff funds to support Nebraska soybean farmers and the industry as a whole. Previously funded work includes research and promotion of biodiesel, increased exports of red meats, sustainably promoting livestock production in Nebraska, bolstering value of exports through the Pacific Northwest, and education projects focused on the importance of soybeans in Nebraska agriculture.

Proposals will be evaluated on their effectiveness at addressing the needs of Nebraska soybean farmers and the overall alignment with NSB’s current strategic plan.

The deadline for submitting proposals is May 12, 2023. To access the proposal form, visit: nebraskasoybeans.org/about/fy24-rfp-process. For additional questions, please contact Andy Chvatal at 402-441-3240 or andy@nebraskasoybeans.org.