Platte Valley Equipment recently broke ground on a new store in Fremont.
Excavating and utility work has begun. The new store will feature an expanded service shop, training facilities, parts department, and showroom. The business will move from its current location at 2263 Business Park Drive, Fremont, to just north of town. The move is expected to occur in late 2020.
“Our current facilities were built in 1983. Equipment has significantly grown in size since then,” said Matt Lamb, general manager. “With our additional growth in business and employee headcount, we’ve run out of space in our current facilities. We strive to offer the best experience to our employees and customers to ensure their success. Our new facilities will enable us to do that. We look forward to hosting career exploration days for area high schoolers, interactive training programs for our employees and customers, and appropriate space to service equipment and support our customers now and to the future.”
The Fremont location is the flagship of the four-store company. The new facilities will allow the local business to operate more efficiently and play a larger role in supporting its customers and area communities. Key features of the new facilities include: 30,000 square-foot service shop; 55,000 square-foot total; 1,275 square foot of training facilities; current facilities total 34,000 square feet with 18,000 square feet of service shop space.
Owned by Brandt Holdings Company, Platte Valley Equipment LLC is a John Deere dealership serving eastern and north-central Nebraska. Founded in 1996, Platte Valley Equipment has locations in Clarkson, Fremont, Humphrey and Wahoo.