For four decades, 4-H has been a part of the Osten family of Platte County.

Brothers Jerry, Cory and Cody Osten have passed down a love of agriculture to their respective children. Eli, 17; Parker, 13; and Hadley, 12, are the children of Cory and Jennifer. Tori is the 16-year-old daughter of Jerry and Tammy while Cody and Victoria have a 6-year-old son named Kyler.

On a mild afternoon in mid-September, the five children were joined by close family friend Caleb Sloup, the son of Mike and Sheila Sloup, who often joins the Ostens in 4-H activities.

“(It’s) 40 years, when you look at Jerry, the oldest, right down to Kyler who’s in his first year (of 4-H),” said Jennifer. “Tori and Kyler, they both showed at the state fair … they showed swine.”

It’s easy to see how close the family is when watching them interact with each other.

On the day of the interview, the Ostens and Sloups met at the Osten homeplace in rural Columbus. Cory’s great-grandparents were the first to live on the land. Prior generations harvested the fields and raised hogs.

These days, Jerry lives in a house on the land while Jerry’s oldest daughter, Jasmine, lives in the farmhouse. Although Jasmine is older, she is still involved with ag; she has chickens and is interested in organic farming, the family said.

Cory noted his grandmother’s involvement in 4-H as well. Following in her footsteps, he is now on the 4-H council.

“For 4-H stuff, Grandma Osten was huge … all open class exhibits and all that stuff,” Cory said. “…She was on 4-H council, and all kinds of stuff like that.”

“It’s pretty neat to think about generation (after generation) they’ve been doing it,” Jennifer added.

All six kids belong to 4-H group Northern Lites. Hadley is also involved in Baker Makers, which focuses on activities such as sewing and cooking.

“Eli started as a Clover Kid, and they can start as Clover Kids at 6,” Jennifer said. “Eli is 17 so he’s been in it 11 years now. They can be in it until they’re 18.”

The three oldest are also involved in Future Farmers of America.

Foir 4-H kids mostly show swine, though Hadley shows cattle. Victoria noted the kids receive pigs in March and then they’re prepared for shows.

Tori said she gets her pigs in late fall. Tori competed in the Nebraska State Fair this year and received first in Duroc, fourth in crossbred class, third in Burkeshire and made into the finals for showmanship. Kyler received first in Duroc barrow class in the Futurity Show.

Victoria, who was involved in 4-H while growing up, said she had been partial to pigs.

“Pigs were always my favorite thing to show, so that’s why I always stuck with that route,” Victoria said. “They have fun personalities. They honestly do.”

Along with being a family tradition, 4-H also teaches kids the importance of responsibility.

“They feed their pigs in the morning and at night. They walk their pigs, they wash their pigs,” Jennifer said. “(It’s a) daily thing they have to be responsible for. They keep a record book, so they have to know what they’re spending on their feed. They have to know what they’re spending on their animals. But they also gain a lot of friendships and meet a lot of new people. It teaches them a lot.”

Eli agreed.

“You have to show up every day and take care of your animals and do all the things necessary so they’re ready on show day,” Eli said.

For Hadley, her favorite part is the animals themselves.

“You get to be involved with more animals. It’s more fun to be involved with animals,” Hadley said.

According to Victoria, the family also often competes in progress shows, which are like mini-shows that take place at different locations.

“That’s always fun because then you meet up with some of the same pigs and you compete against the same ones over and over and over,” Victoria said. “You can compare your pig to that pig and say, ‘OK, that one is doing better at this but mine is selling at this.’”

4-H has also shaped the Osten kids into who they are today. So far, the older kids are planning to pursue ag-related careers.

Eli, who is a senior at Lakeview High School, said he plans on attending the University of Nebraska-Omaha to study agricultural engineering, which encompasses a variety of career paths.

“You can design feed yards. You can design a hog confinement shop,” Victoria said, adding that it can also include equipment. “There’s a lot of things you can do with it.”

Eli noted his interest lies more in facility design.

“…Not so much the equipment, more the design of barns and stuff, feed yards,” Eli said.

Parker is considering agronomy, Jennifer said.

“Tori wants to do maybe ag feed to be a feed specialist,” Victoria added.

The Ostens are a 4-H family but also a Lakeview Community Schools family. The three oldest Osten kids and Caleb attend Lakeview Junior-Senior High while Kyler goes to Shell Creek Elementary. Jennifer is a teacher at Shell Creek.

“That’s the thing about 4-H, it’s kind of your community, your group of people,” Jennifer said. “It’s just like Lakeview, Lakeview is a little community in itself. Everybody works together.”

