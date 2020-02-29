Potter named senior vice president of grain

Central Valley Ag has announced Casey Potter as senior vice president of grain.

He will be responsible for leading the grain division of CVA, focused on providing the best markets to local producers in the challenging grain marketing environment. Potter joined CVA in 2019 as the merchandising manager and was previously the commercial manager for the Columbus ethanol plant for ADM.

Central Valley Ag’s grain division has access to every major market west of the Mississippi, allowing them to provide competitive bids to patrons. Potter will lead the CVA Grain Specialists who are the frontline grain buyers for the company. These individuals engage producers in everyday grain transactions, providing non-traditional contracting alternatives to find the best way for customers to sell their grain in addition to purchasing grain.

Potter holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics and agribusiness from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Potter, his wife Jennifer, and their four children reside on their family’s farm outside of Valparaiso.

