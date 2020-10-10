Ruskamp receives distinguished alumni award

The Northwest High School Education Foundation in Grand Island has announced the recipients of the 2020 Northwest High School Distinguished Alumni Award.

One of the recipients is Joan Ruskamp of Dodge, a 1978 graduate of Northwest High School.

Joan (Wieczorek) Ruskamp graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in 1980 with an Associate’s Degree in Veterinary Technology. She met her future husband while working at a veterinary clinic and fulfilled a childhood dream of living on a farm when they were married and bought the Ruskamp family farm outside Dodge.

In addition to working in the day-to-day business of their feedlot, Ruskamp enjoys sharing the beef production story with consumers and has hosted numerous farm tours for people from all around the world. She has also taken her passion for agriculture nationally through elected and volunteer positions with organization such as Common Ground and the Cattleman’s Beef Board.

Awards for her dedication to agriculture include the Livestock Industry Appreciation Award, FarmHer Hall of Fame Award, and UNCTA Alumni Achievement Award. Outside her work in agriculture, Ruskamp volunteers in her community as an EMT and 4-H leader and is active at St. Wenceslaus parish.

Joan and her husband, Steve, also have five adult children and eight grandchildren.

