 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scholarships available to new agriculture producers, students
View Comments

Scholarships available to new agriculture producers, students

{{featured_button_text}}
Women in agriculture
Courtesy

The Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference will award up to 50 scholarships to students, and up to 10 scholarships to aspiring and beginning producers to attend the 2021 virtual conference.

The two-day hybrid event will offer both livestreaming and on-demand opportunities for attendees to learn how to better manage risk, improve their farms and ranches and become more successful operators and business partners. The livestream portion of the conference will be held Feb. 18-19, from noon to 2:15 p.m. Central time each day, via Zoom.

Scholarship applications are open to any aspiring or current agricultural producer with less than 10 years of experience; any student attending a two-year or four-year college, university, vocational or technical school; or any 4-H or FFA member.

Applicants will need to prepare an essay explaining why they want to attend the conference. Essay responses are limited to 3,000 characters.

More details and the application are available at wia.unl.edu/scholarships. Applications must be submitted online by midnight on Jan. 31. Scholarship recipients will be notified no later than Feb. 5.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News