Scholarships available to new agriculture producers, students

The Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference will award up to 50 scholarships to students, and up to 10 scholarships to aspiring and beginning producers to attend the 2021 virtual conference.

The two-day hybrid event will offer both livestreaming and on-demand opportunities for attendees to learn how to better manage risk, improve their farms and ranches and become more successful operators and business partners. The livestream portion of the conference will be held Feb. 18-19, from noon to 2:15 p.m. Central time each day, via Zoom.

Scholarship applications are open to any aspiring or current agricultural producer with less than 10 years of experience; any student attending a two-year or four-year college, university, vocational or technical school; or any 4-H or FFA member.

Applicants will need to prepare an essay explaining why they want to attend the conference. Essay responses are limited to 3,000 characters.

More details and the application are available at wia.unl.edu/scholarships. Applications must be submitted online by midnight on Jan. 31. Scholarship recipients will be notified no later than Feb. 5.

