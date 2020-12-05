 Skip to main content
Scoular announces five-year sustainability strategy
Scoular logo

Scoular recently announced that it has deployed a five-year sustainability strategy as it strives to create a positive impact on the agricultural industry and provide sustainable solutions for and with customers and other third-party partners, including farmers.

The strategy encompasses five pillars, each tied to milestones and measurable goals Scoular will work to achieve by 2025. Those five pillars are:

• Reducing its carbon footprint

• Fostering responsible marine sourcing

• Engaging in its communities

• Promoting diversity and inclusion

• Upholding workplace health and safety

Progress against the goals will be reported annually to employees, customers, vendors, Scoular’s Board of Directors and other stakeholders.

