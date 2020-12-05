Scoular announces five-year sustainability strategy

Scoular recently announced that it has deployed a five-year sustainability strategy as it strives to create a positive impact on the agricultural industry and provide sustainable solutions for and with customers and other third-party partners, including farmers.
The strategy encompasses five pillars, each tied to milestones and measurable goals Scoular will work to achieve by 2025. Those five pillars are:
• Reducing its carbon footprint
• Fostering responsible marine sourcing
• Engaging in its communities
• Promoting diversity and inclusion
• Upholding workplace health and safety
Progress against the goals will be reported annually to employees, customers, vendors, Scoular’s Board of Directors and other stakeholders.
