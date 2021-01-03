Scoular appoints new chief information officer

As a member of the company’s senior leadership team, Tomlinson will lead Scoular’s IT function and the company’s efforts to leverage technology to create solutions for its customers and drive company growth.

Tomlinson joins Scoular after more than 15 years at Conagra Brands in various positions, including his most recent role as Vice President of Information Technology, leading the Business Relationship Management IT organization. He also has held management positions in IT at Conagra Brands supporting sales and marketing, supply chain planning, trade and web development. After graduating from the University of Texas at Dallas, David spent the first several years of his career in the tech start-up sector and worked for Hewlett Packard.