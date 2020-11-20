Scoular launches new brand and website

The 128-year-old Scoular on Friday debuted a new corporate brand identity, including a bold blue and gold logo and a redesigned web site. Scoular customers can easily explore the web site to discover global supply chain solutions across six key industries: grains, food ingredients, animal feed ingredients, pet food ingredients, international trade, and transportation.

Scoular’s new brand and tag line “Let’s get growing” reflect the Nebraska-headquartered company’s past and continued path of growth, as well as employees’ ability to define what’s possible for their customers and themselves.

“Our employees possess the confidence, curiosity and creativity to anticipate and solve problems for our customers in a quickly evolving agricultural industry,” said Scoular CEO Paul Maass. “Our new brand identity reflects those strengths and communicates our powerful story and the many advantages of partnering with Scoular.”

The new logo reimagines the company’s former gold rosette emblem and consists of four rounded shapes inspired by the natural ingredients Scoular sources. “It pays homage to our deep history of success, while signifying the modern and innovative direction for Scoular’s future,” Maass said.