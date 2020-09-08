 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seminar to focus on high risk cattle
View Comments

Seminar to focus on high risk cattle

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
High health risk cattle

An upcoming virtual seminar from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will focus on the economic payoffs to matching cattle, season and type of antibiotics used for metaphylaxis on high risk cattle.

The seminar will be presented on Sept. 15, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., by Elliott Dennis, assistant professor of livestock marketing and risk management in the Department of Agricultural Economics.

Dennis will present research and analysis to assist producers and veterinarians in creating health management protocols that effectively target Bovine Respiratory Disease in high health risk cattle.

The seminar is free to attend, but registration is required at farm.unl.edu.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News