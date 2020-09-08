Seminar to focus on high risk cattle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An upcoming virtual seminar from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will focus on the economic payoffs to matching cattle, season and type of antibiotics used for metaphylaxis on high risk cattle.

The seminar will be presented on Sept. 15, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., by Elliott Dennis, assistant professor of livestock marketing and risk management in the Department of Agricultural Economics.

Dennis will present research and analysis to assist producers and veterinarians in creating health management protocols that effectively target Bovine Respiratory Disease in high health risk cattle.

The seminar is free to attend, but registration is required at farm.unl.edu.

