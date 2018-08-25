Would Dan Wesely ever think corn could be used to make shoes?
“Early on — no,” said the Morse Bluff farmer. “Lately, yes. There are a lot of things made out of corn — so many different uses — more than just for feed or ethanol.”
This month, the global footwear and apparel company, Reebok, launched the sale of a shoe with a corn-based sole.
While the shoes sold out very quickly, more will be coming, a Reebok spokesperson said Friday.
The sneaker, made available online last week, sells for $95.
It consists of an upper part made of organic cotton and a sole originating from industrial-grown corn (a non-food source).
The new shoe is part of Reebok’s “Cotton + Corn” sustainable products initiative.
“Typical shoes are made from oil-based plastics that can sit around in landfills for hundreds of years when you’re done with them. With 20 billion pairs of shoes made every year, this is not a sustainable way of making footwear,” Bill McInnis, vice president of Reebok’s Future team, said in a prepared statement.
The U.S. Department of Interior estimates Americans throw away at least 300 million pairs of shoes each year. The shoes end up in landfills, where it can take 30 to 40 years for them to decompose.
Reebok wants people to start planting their feet in a different type of shoe, made entirely from natural products.
So its Future team developed the “Cotton + Corn” initiative.
“We’re focusing on creating shoes made from things that grow, made from things that bio-compost, made from things that can be replenished,” McInnis said.
Reebok partnered with DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, which developed Susterra propanediol, a pure, petroleum-free, non-toxic product.
The product contains 100 percent, USDA-certified bio-based content, derived from field corn, which is molded into a shoe sole.
Corn used to make this product isn’t the same type that becomes food for people. It’s corn grown to feed livestock or ethanol.
McInnis said the product took five years to develop.
And while the cotton and corn shoes are sustainable, they are not yet biodegradable.
“Ultimately, our goal is to create a broad selection of bio-based footwear that can be composted after use,” McInnis said. “We’ll then use that compost as part of the soil to grow the materials for the next range of shoes. We want to take the entire cycle into account; go from dust to dust.”
A company making shoes, at least in part, from corn pleases farmers like Wesely.
“I think it’s really good,” said Wesely, president of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association. “I think in the ag industry right now some positive news is really good.
“With the low commodity prices, this may be a little bit of a boost. I don’t know how much they’re going to use, but it sounds like the public is demanding this.”
Boone McAfee is pleased about the plant-based footwear, too.
“For us, things like that are exciting, because it shows there’s an opportunity for new markets, for new uses of corn,” said McAfee, director of research for the Nebraska Corn Board.
Most field corn grown in Nebraska goes to feed livestock or ethanol.
“Only a very small portion of that corn is going toward other processing like industrial uses, whether that’s food ingredients or bio-plastics or, potentially, shoes now,” he said.
In Nebraska, about 33 percent of the corn supply is used to produce ethanol, roughly 713.4 million bushels.
Fifteen percent of the corn supply – 278 million bushels – is used for livestock feed.
Around 20 to 25 percent of corn is exported to domestic and foreign markets. Another small portion is used for industrial products.
Not all of Nebraska’s corn was used in the Sept. 1, 2017 to Aug. 31, 2018 marketing year.
McAfee said 11 percent of the corn supply – 221 million bushels – from that year will be carried over into the 2018-2019 marketing year.
And the U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts there will be a record corn crop – at least in Nebraska.
“We definitely have a lot of corn,” McAfee said. “Ideally, we’d like to see all of the corn used.
“The more corn you have the lower the price is going to be because the supply is so large. There’s enough supply to fill every demand, which is why we want to look for new markets,” he said.
McAfee notes the Reebok shoe may only represent a small market, but at this time there’s only one style of shoe.
“But it does show that brands like them are looking for sustainable products and using corn is exciting to us because it shows potential. Maybe it’s only one style of shoe now, but maybe other companies will start adopting that same use, which could be a moderately sized market for that use,” McAfee said.
Corn isn’t the only product used to make footwear.
This month, the Allbirds company launched a footwear option – flip flops made from sugar cane.
“In the long run, we may never find another single use like ethanol that’s going to use as much corn as ethanol production does, McAfee said.
But seeing a product like the shoes with corn-based soles is a positive step.
McAfee sees other potential.
“As more companies look to use corn-based products, we’d ideally like to see those companies hopefully manufacturing those things where that feedstock is grown – in this case, Nebraska,” McAfee said. “That potentially could be a huge economic driver for the state with economic development opportunities—if some of those companies could be based here and use that abundance of the resource we have.”
In the meantime, Wesely is pleased with Reebok’s decision to make the cotton and corn shoe.
“Any new uses for corn is certainly welcome,” he said. “You never know what it might lead to next.”