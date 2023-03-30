U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Nebraska Kate Bolz recently announced that USDA is making $31 million in grants available to help farmers and ranchers access new and better markets by adding more value to their products.

USDA is making the grants available under the Value-Added Producer Grants program. The grants help agricultural producers market new products, create marketing opportunities, and increase their incomes through value-added activities.

Eligible applicants include independent producers, agricultural producer groups, farmer or rancher cooperatives, and majority-controlled producer-based business ventures. The maximum award for a planning grant is $75,000. The maximum award for a working capital grant is $250,000.

For example, in 2022, USDA Rural Development provided grant funds to The Milk House in Gothenburg, Nebraska, to market its dairy products such as ice cream, butter, and yogurt.

The funding may be used for planning activities or working capital expenses related to producing and marketing a value-added agricultural product. Planning activities may include conducting feasibility studies and developing business plans. Working capital expenses may include costs associated with processing, marketing, advertising, inventory, and salaries.

To learn more, visit rd.usda.gov/ne or contact Dan Janke at Daniel.janke@usda.gov or Brant Richardson at brant.richardson@usda.gov, or call the USDA RD State Office at 402-437-5551.