Syngenta Seeds facilities in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska and North Carolina have been recognized this year for outstanding safety performance in the workplace. Site safety performance was achieved as part of the Syngenta Goal Zero safety initiative, a drive to eliminate incidents and injuries across its operations.
Syngenta’s seed corn facility in Waterloo was recognized as a “Nebraska’s Safest Company with Distinction” for 2019 by the National Safety Council, Nebraska. This is the fifth consecutive year the Waterloo site has been honored.
The Waterloo site has remained accident-free for more than three years, representative of more than 300,000 hours safely worked. Additionally, the site has not reported a lost-time injury for more than 12 years, translating to more than 1 million hours worked without a lost-time injury.