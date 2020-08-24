Webinar to focus on farm and ranch succession planning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An upcoming Nebraska Extension webinar will cover communication and negotiation strategies in farm and ranch succession planning.

Successful Ag Succession: Communications and Negotiations will be held on Thursday, Aug. 27, at noon.

When those who are closest to us are also our business partners, things can get complicated. But planning and decision-making can go more smoothly with improved communications. Successful farm and ranch transitions depend on meaningful family discussions and even negotiations. This webinar will highlight specific skills and ideas that will help with these conversations.

It will be presented by Allan Vyhnalek, an extension educator for farm and ranch succession.

The webinar is part of an ongoing weekly series produced by the extension Farm and Ranch Management Team in the Department of Agricultural Economics. It will be held live on Zoom for approximately one hour, including time for questions from participants.

Registration is free and can be completed at farm.unl.edu/webinars.

