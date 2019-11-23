A West Point agricultural firm that believes in local solutions to local challenges has made a financial pledge to the Nexus project at Northeast Community College.
Jeff Wilmes, president of Kaup Seed & Fertilizer in West Point and Kaup Forage and Turf in Norfolk, said his family-owned company has a deep commitment to the producers in the trade area.
In keeping with that philosophy, Wilmes and Kaup companies have pledged $25,000 toward the campaign to build new ag facilities at Northeast.
“Agriculture technology is changing fast,” Wilmes said, “and producers of tomorrow need to be able to understand, evaluate, and use technology to produce more profit. The ag department at Northeast provides that training, but new facilities are needed for a better teaching and learning environment.”
You have free articles remaining.
Kaup Seed & Fertilizer has been serving Midwest agriculture since 1956 and offers all the necessary crop inputs for area growers. Kaup teammates separate themselves by delivering impeccable service and an innovative approach to researching products that enhance yield for their customers.
Funding for the $23 million Agriculture & Water Center for Excellence project is currently being solicited to enhance and expand the agriculture facilities at Northeast Community College. In addition to the college’s commitment of $10 million, Northeast is seeking at least $13 million in private funds to begin the initial phase of construction, which includes a new veterinary technology clinic and classrooms, large animal handling facility and other farm structures for livestock operations and a new farm site with a farm office and storage. The new facilities will be located near the Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex on E. Benjamin Ave. in Norfolk.
Online donations may be made through the website agwaternexus.com. Checks may be mailed to: Nexus Campaign, Northeast Community College Foundation, P.O. Box 469, Norfolk, NE 68702-0469.