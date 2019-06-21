Western Integrated Seed Inc., a fully independent, custom seed production company, is expanding its operation with the Friday announcement that it has finalized a long-term strategic agreement to assume the day-to-day operations of Dahlco Seeds Inc.
Together, the two family-owned businesses, Western Integrated Seed of Hooper, and Dahlco Seeds of Cokato, Minnesota, have nearly 180 years of experience in seed production.
With a common culture and long-standing family legacies in the seed industry, the combined operation will further serve to enhance a shared commitment of providing high-quality production and tailored solutions to customers through first-class service.
By operating with additional facilities in key geographies, Western Integrated Seed will offer expanded conditioning, logistics, distribution and an entire range of seed production services across all maturity zones for the North American seed industry. Included in the agreement, Duane Dahlman, president of Dahlco Seeds, and other key employees of Dahlco Seeds, will remain in essential roles.
Western Integrated Seed has been producing seed since 1937, developing extensive relationships in the seed industry to provide a broad array of solutions for retail seed companies. The company also handles logistics, storage and other seed solutions for third-parties and fully integrates customized service with seed production to meet customers’ specific needs. For more information on Western Integrated Seed, go to www.westernintegratedseed.com.