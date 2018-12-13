While the sale of the Hormel plant to WholeStone Farms in many ways signifies an end of an era for the Fremont community, the plant's new owners see the change of hands as a new beginning for its 1,500 employees and the community as a whole.
"Every day 1,500 people, over 3 million clock hours a year, producing over 500 million pounds of product valued at over 500 million dollars -- that's what we do," Plant Manager Steve Weers said. "We've got the best team in the industry, right here in Fremont."
Weers, who will continue to serve as plant manager after many years of working in the same position for Hormel, spoke at length about his new employers and their commitment to the community during a ribbon cutting ceremony held at the plant on Thursday morning.
Weers spoke about a meeting in Sioux Falls he had with many of 220 independent pork producers who own WholeStone Farms, and what he believes they will bring to Fremont.
"I had a lot of conversations and I will tell you they are very genuine people, very committed, very appreciative and how they are committed to this team and this community," he said. "They are also excited about growth."
That growth will come by way of a planned $150 million investment in improving the plant over the next several years.
Some of those investments include: working the plant up to a double shift, updating its office space and amenities to set the facility up as the company's corporate headquarters, increasing its capacity with regard to wastewater treatment, remodeling and renovating various areas of the plant, and replacing Hormel's value-add production activities with WholeStone's harvest activities.
"The facade addition, which is one of the first additions to their corporate office, is amazing and we are just extremely excited that they are going to locate right here," Mayor Scott Getzschman said at the ribbon cutting.
WholeStone Chairman and interim CEO Luke Minion expanded on his company's intention to grow -- as its independent pork producer owners look to position themselves better in the supply chain.
"WholeStone has tremendous owners with intense resolve to grow, and if you understand these farmers we just want to capture more value in the chain," he said. "If you're from a farm, you generally have an idea of what that is about -- generally farmers don't get their fair share of the value of the food we consume."
He added that WholeStone remains committed to keeping as many current employees on as possible.
"We came to Fremont with the intention to keep all of the people, but I think 99 percent have stayed here with us which is a true delight for us," he said. "It's an example of what we said we were going to do, we've done."
There will be changes for plant workers under the new management, however. WholeStone does not offer a pension as Hormel did. But the company says it has offered an improved 401K and increased hourly wages while offering “almost exactly the same” medical, dental and visual benefits.
What remains uncertain is how jobs at the plant could evolve in the next three years, as the plant’s value-add operations are phased out, replaced with new harvesting operations. When asked if that could yield layoffs, Minion said: “it’s our serious intent and my belief that we won’t lay people off, as much as we’ll ask them to transition into different jobs.”
That issue will not surface for another two or three years, Minion said, as operations will continue largely as they have been until those transitions occur.
"We bought this plant knowing it was a world-class team, and we're delighted that Steve (Weers) decided to stay so there is continuity for your community not just inside these walls but outside these walls," he said.