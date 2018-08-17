Austin Zimmerman, credit analyst/loan officer, recently completed the 2018 Agricultural Lending School. This school was held July 22-27 in Grand Island. The Agricultural Lending School is sponsored by the Kansas and Nebraska Bankers Associations and is endorsed by the Colorado, Louisiana, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming Bankers Associations.
Course content is designed to instruct students in agricultural lending concepts and practices to enhance their effectiveness as agricultural loan officers. Completion of this intense course assists students in developing skills, which allow them to better serve their customer’s multiple financial needs.
Zimmerman has been with First State since 2016. He serves on the Christensen Field Improvement Task Force, the Fremont 4-H Fair Board and is treasurer of the Dodge County Humane Society Board. He graduated with honors from the 2016-17 Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Fremont class. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Science from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and is a graduate of the Kansas and Nebraska Banker Association’s School of Lending Principles.