Airport construction to include ‘disadvantaged’ businesses

The City of Fremont will be seeking “disadvantaged businesses” to be a part of the repairs and renovation of the Fremont Municipal Airport runway in order to comply with federal regulations about which companies get work contracts.

On Tuesday night, Jan. 10, the Fremont City Council unanimously approved adopting a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program for the airport runway renovations. The program is for the fiscal years of 2022, 2023 and 2024 of Federal Aviation Administration funding, which the airport project falls into.

Justin Zetterman, the City of Fremont’s interim director of public works, said under the program, a total of 0.59 percent of the total cost of the airport runway project must be spent paying “disadvantaged businesses,” which is most-often described as a minority-owned business or small business with few employees and resources.

“In my experience, they may be small businesses based on size. It can also be based on the ownership’s minority status,” Zetterman said. “We will start recruiting disadvantaged businesses in the fall when bids go out. When we do that, the state has lists (of resources) we can work from to recruit businesses.”

The airport’s runway needs to have about 1,700 feet of the 5,400-foot pavement replaced, Zetterman explained. The project’s overall cost is about $4.6 million, a portion of which will be funded from FAA monies. That FAA funding means disadvantaged businesses must be a part of the construction project.

“We are currently in the design phase to replace a portion of the main runway,” he added. “Because this project involves tearing up concrete and replacing it, not a lot of small or disadvantaged businesses can do that. In this particular instance, (the disadvantaged business) is likely going to be doing seeding or erosion control work.”

The 0.59 percent sliver of money for a disadvantaged business will equate to a contract for about $25,000 to $30,000 of work, he said. The goal of the federal regulation is to give minority and small businesses both experience and revenue flow.

Under Federal Department of Transportation guidelines about disadvantaged businesses, officials follow an eight-point criteria list when determining which businesses get contracts in federal projects.

Among the requirements are: ensuring non-discrimination in the awarding of contracts that get federal funds; creating a level playing field so disadvantaged businesses can compete fairly; ensure firms that are awarded contracts meet all eligibility standards and criteria; remove barriers to disadvantaged businesses getting contracts; and promoting the use of such businesses in federal projects.

Work on the runway is expected to begin in spring 2024 and be completed by the end of the 2024 calendar year, Zetterman said. The runway is still functioning and any needed smaller repairs have been done on an as-need basis, he added.

Any owner or representative of a local Fremont or Dodge County disadvantaged or minority-owned business who is interested in learning more about the airport project or being considered for a contract via the bid process can contact Zetterman at 402-727-2636.