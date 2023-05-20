Pizza and pasta lovers in Fremont and greater Dodge County got a boost this spring, as a local favorite — Alto Kitchen and Bar — reopened in late April following six months of remodeling and tweaking its popular menu.

Owned by husband-wife duo Chef Logan Kesselring and Kayla Kesselring, the restaurant located in the iconic and historic Vienna Building is wowing passionate customers and fans again with hand-rolled and hand-made extruded pasta dishes, as well as hearty beef favorites like a massive ribeye steak served with “naughty fries” and asparagus topped with a nitro-Hollandaise sauce.

The restaurant — which seats 43 people and employs six part-time staff aside from Logan and Kayla — had a soft re-opening and customer appreciation weekend on April 28-29 before fully opening their doors to regular business.

“We wanted to keep it small and local. Our customers are like a family. We want to be approachable and serve high-quality pastas and pizza. We also do classic pub fare,” Logan said. “We just feel like we already have a cozy environment. We put the customer first and we try to make everyone feel like family in here.”

Kayla said the duo “re-imagined the concept” and freshened the space with a new design as well as added unique, local artists’ work that adorn the walls of the eatery.

Alto first opened in the 2020, only weeks before the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic hit. Despite the catastrophic effect on restaurants around Nebraska and the United States, Alto Kitchen+Bar survived the pandemic.

“We literally opened our doors and then it was, there is a new virus. It eventually came to us in Nebraska, but we made it through. We managed to survive,” Logan said. “We do all handmade pastas. We have nine different pastas and we constantly come up with new shapes. We make both hand-rolled pastas and also extruded pastas.”

The wide-ranging menu features a half-dozen appetizers, including standards such as fried mozzarella with Pomodoro sauce; pancetta meatballs topped with parsley and Parmesan cheese; as well as the signature “naughty fries,” and Cajun fried shrimp.

The restaurant specializes in pastas and pizza, with traditional dishes like spaghetti and meatballs joined on the menu by tagliatelle Bolognese; a shrimp-heavy fusilli pasta dish with vodka cream sauce; and a must-have for all Italian-themed eateries: chicken Parmigiana.

On the pizza part of the menu, there are nine pies to choose from including the Magnum PI – with expected Hawaiian ingredients of pineapple, Canadian bacon and barbecue sauce – to the Thai Pie, with peanut sauce, grilled chicken and a Thai vegetable and herb mix.

Others include the pizza homage to a classic punk rock band, the Husker Du, which has potatoes, bacon, mushrooms and Hollandaise sauce on it, and others which are marketed as “Old Vienna Pizza,” which Logan noted is in honor of the building and bakery that lives on in the minds and taste buds of so many Fremont residents and natives.

“We wanted to do Fremont right by honoring the history of the Vienna Building and respecting the Vienna Bakery,” Logan added.

Kayla said the top five dishes customers love are a mix of the beefy ribeye and pastas and pizzas.

“The fusilli with shrimp and vodka sauce is quite a good seller. The 28-ounce ribeye is the one people really love. The tagliatelle Bolognese is another favorite,” Kayla explained. “On the pizza side, our Husker Du and the Thai Pie are very popular.”

With beef on the minds of the majority of Cornhusker natives, the duo made sure to make the 28-ounce ribeye a special experience.

“The ribeye is a lot of good meat we serve on a wooden platter with the eatery’s signature “naughty fries” and fresh asparagus,” Logan explained.

The “naughty fries” are Yukon potato chunks smothered in an incredibly tasty secret sauce along with crisp bacon. The asparagus gets topped with a nitro-Hollandaise which wows customers, both said. There are also occasional fresh seafood nights, with ocean delights brought in especially for those events.

Logan was quick to point out that the restaurant’s regular customers are addicted to the chicken parmigiana dish, which he said he and Kayla are, “really known for.”

Both Kayla and Logan are native Nebraskans, with Kayla hailing from Scottsbluff and Logan from South Omaha. The pair met and have partnered in love and business throughout the years as Logan worked as a cook and chef at numerous Eastern Nebraska restaurants, like Sushi Japan and the Boiler Room in Omaha. Chef Logan did his culinary studies at Metropolitan Community College.

Kayla began her restaurant career as a front of house specialist, however she quickly morphed into a jill-of-all-trades, become a sous chef and also lending a hand anywhere needed, Chef Logan pointed out.

“We are just a great team,” Kayla noted. “We work really well together in the whole aspect of the restaurant in whatever we do.”

Aside from food, as the second half of their restaurant’s name indicates — Alto has a full service bar with nine seats and a full menu of craft beers, classic wines and unique, specialty cocktails.

One of those is the “Gold Lion,” which Logan said is akin to a Saint-Germain Sour. The ingredients include lime juice, simple syrup, egg white, Saint Germain — an elderflower liquor — vodka, all of which is then dry-shaked to froth it up, ice is added and a second shake — all topped with Angostura bitters, shaved nutmeg and a lemon zest peel.

The days of operation of Alto Kitchen and Bar are open for lunch service three days a week: Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner service is Wednesday through Saturday, with the hours on Wednesday and Thursday being 5-8 p.m., while on Friday and Saturday, dinner is 5-9 p.m. The eatery is closed Sunday through Tuesday.

Reservations and carryout orders can be made via telephone at 402-816-4137; or online at the restaurant’s website: altokitchenandbar.com. The eatery is located at 317 N. Main St., in Fremont.

Logan said he and Kayla are thrilled to be both back open, and serving their beloved customers in Fremont. He also said the burgeoning restaurant scene in the city is both exciting and a relief in light of the struggles the industry faced due to the pandemic.

“As far as our place, we feel like we already have a cozy environment and we put the customer first. There is no request we won’t meet. We try to make sure everyone feel like family and create a welcoming environment,” Logan said.

“I feel like with the tin ceilings, and the fact that we brought back the Old Vienna Pizza. This building has a really big history in town, and do a nod to that. We are trying to keep it local, keep it hometown,” he added. “There are a lot of people who drive in from Omaha and other towns to eat here at Alto. Fremont is growing, and it is a fantastic thing to have seen the growth of the past few years, and finally … the restaurant scene is back after all the hoopla we went through. It feels great to back.”