Local gift shop Ambient Crystals recently moved to a new location as of Saturday, April 1.

The new, larger space will include the usual wide selection of metaphysical items and other gifts while also offering yoga classes in both the mornings and evenings.

Kylie Alvarado, founder and owner of Ambient Crystals, said the store is now located at 517 N. Broad St. in Fremont, a move that allows her to sell more gifts and products as well as host yoga classes.

Alvarado, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, opened the store in 2020 and focuses on a range of items from crystals, incense, clothing, books to even home-made candles.

“I try to make (the store) a little bit of everything to meet people’s needs,” Alvarado said of the selection of items. “I also teach yoga, so we’re offering classes now. We’ve painted every wall in the store, put up new wallpaper and installed new lights.”

Her yoga venture is called Blissful Flow Yoga, and Alvarado said the classes are hosted in a spacious, relaxing studio in the rear of the new store location. A schedule of classes is available on the store’s website at ambientcrystalscofremont.com/.

The store is open Tuesday through Saturday, closed on Sunday and Monday. The hours are: noon to 4 p.m., Tuesday; noon to 5 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday; noon to 7 p.m., Friday; noon to 7 p.m., Saturday.

Alvarado said the move was prompted by a simple need for more space, and that she is happy to be able to offer a new, relaxing environment for shoppers and yoga enthusiasts.

“We’ve really transformed the space,” she said. “It is nice.”