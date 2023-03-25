Applications are now being accepted for the NE Chamber Foundation’s Leadership Nebraska, the statewide leadership program that prepares Nebraskans who want to play a key role in helping their community and state thrive.

Applications must be received in the NE Chamber office on or before May 1, 2023. Applications can be completed online and submitted, e-mailed or mailed.

Leadership Nebraska is beginning its 15th year. Its mission is to identify, educate, connect, inspire and engage Nebraska’s current and emerging leaders for the well-being of the state of Nebraska. The program focuses on leadership development and broadening understanding and engagement on issues and opportunities facing Nebraska.

Participants gain in-depth knowledge that helps them define challenges, develop solutions and achieve positions of higher responsibility. Class members are selected from different regions of the state, with different backgrounds and diverse talents. Applicants must have demonstrated community and professional leadership experiences, as well as an abiding interest in Nebraska and its future.

The nine-month program consists of six sessions, each of which lasts two and a half days. The sessions cover a broad range of key Nebraska issues – such as economic development, health care, education, agriculture, government and policy.

Leadership Nebraska’s next class will begin with an orientation retreat in June at Lied Lodge in Nebraska City. Other sessions will be held in August, September, October, November and January across the state. A commencement ceremony will be held in Lincoln in February 2024. The application form and all session dates are posted at www.leadershipnebraska.com.

Tuition for the 2023-2024 class is $3,750, which includes all meals and lodging. Individuals not sponsored by an organization or employer may be eligible for a scholarship, based on financial need. Additional sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information, please contact NE Chamber Foundation President Tera Norris at the NE Chamber, 402-937-9262.