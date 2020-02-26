Area residents graduate from Leadership Nebraska

Emma Stokely and Justin Suhr are among 30 Nebraska leaders who recently received a unique honor.

The two were recognized for completing Class XII of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Nebraska. Leaders received certificates and commemorative awards at a commencement ceremony in Lincoln.

The graduates are current and emerging leaders from communities throughout Nebraska. Stokely represents Franciscan Care Services in West Point and Suhr, Great Plains Communications in Blair.

Roberta Pinkerton, executive director of Leadership Nebraska, described the recent graduates as an amazing group.

“They’re a very diverse group,” she said. “They represent geographic diversity across Nebraska as well as different industries and nonprofit organizations across the state.”

Pinkerton said she sees tremendous potential in this group.

“I expect great things from them,” she said.

The program is designed to enhance the participants’ leadership skills and deepen their knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing Nebraska.