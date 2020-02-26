Area residents graduate from Leadership Nebraska

Emma Stokely and Justin Suhr are among 30 Nebraska leaders who recently received a unique honor.
The two were recognized for completing Class XII of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Nebraska. Leaders received certificates and commemorative awards at a commencement ceremony in Lincoln.
The graduates are current and emerging leaders from communities throughout Nebraska. Stokely represents Franciscan Care Services in West Point and Suhr, Great Plains Communications in Blair.
Roberta Pinkerton, executive director of Leadership Nebraska, described the recent graduates as an amazing group.
“They’re a very diverse group,” she said. “They represent geographic diversity across Nebraska as well as different industries and nonprofit organizations across the state.”
Pinkerton said she sees tremendous potential in this group.
“I expect great things from them,” she said.
The program is designed to enhance the participants’ leadership skills and deepen their knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing Nebraska.
Leadership Nebraska is dedicated to the development of informed leaders who understand issues, define problems, develop solutions and achieve positions of higher responsibility in Nebraska.
Chamber President Bryan Slone pointed out the importance of leadership.
“Leadership is the most important component to thriving communities and economic development,” he said. “Leadership Nebraska helps develop and connect a future generation of great leaders throughout the state.”
The program includes six two-day sessions held in various locations across Nebraska. Topic areas include economic development, healthcare, agriculture, education and government and policy.
“We have a lot of opportunities to move Nebraska forward and all of those opportunities take strong leaders in our communities, businesses, elected leaders — and this class is now very well-informed and understands Nebraska issues and I know they will be leaders making positive change for Nebraska,” Pinkerton said.
Applications for the next class may be submitted until April 17. For more information on Leadership Nebraska, contact Roberta Pinkerton at 402-474-4422 or visit www.leadershipnebraska.com.