Board announces interim president and CEO

The board of directors of Lutheran Family Services has announced that Dave Johnson, a retired nonprofit executive with 38 years of experience, will step into the role of interim President and CEO effective April 23, when Stacy Martin departs to assume the role of president and CEO of Lutheran Social Services of Central Ohio.

“I came in a consultant role several years ago. Stacy and the board of directors recognized that the organization had not kept up with the times. The vision and leadership that Stacy has brought and implemented with the board’s support has been transformative, and I look forward to being able to facilitate and advance the momentum that Stacy started toward fulfilling LFS’s AMBITION 2024 strategic vision,” Johnson said.