There are many positives one could point to when it comes to living in Fremont, but some will say there is a big issue facing the community – housing.

From lack of single-family homes to alleged outrageous rent prices, housing issues have been a concern for local leaders. As part of the solution, The Home Company is stepping out of its regular projects and into a new adventure, right here in Fremont.

The Home Company, founded in 2011 by Vice President of The Home Company Dave Vogtman and Director or Operations Nick Dolehens, is a local home builder out of Omaha. Partnered with Omaha lot developer The Land Company, The Home Company develops land and builds about 150 houses a year in the Omaha and surrounding areas. In 2018, Hubbell Realty became the parent company of The Home Company.

Before starting The Home Company, Vogtman and Dolehens worked for other home builders for many years. Dolehens has 22 years of experience and Vogtman brought 24 years of experience to their venture. The Home Company is considered semi-custom housing with a production building mentality. Its homes are single-family detached houses.

“We’ve built thousands (of homes) in the metro area,” Vogtman said. “We focus on quality, we have a tremendous amount of quality in our homes. We pride ourselves on having homes that have high end features that are included in the base price of the home. … The Home Company prides itself in that our base home is very nicely trimmed and finished (with) high end materials.”

The company, Vogtman explained, brings a production building mentality to their projects which means they have the discipline of building a home on time, on schedule, on budget and with a minimal amount of defects and warranty concerns. These homes are considered semi-custom because homebuyers still have the ability to add-ons to make the home personal to them.

In Fremont, Vogtman said, the company is not developing land, only building homes. Currently the company is building duplex and fourplex brownstone homes in the Gallery 23 development. This is a new type of project for The Home Company.

The homes are ranch and two-story duplexes and fourplexes. These products are considered more of an entry-level product, Vogtman explained, adding, these homes sell in the mid-$250,000 range.

“We thought it was a great product to start in Fremont, and … it’s been so successful, we’re starting three of those projects in Omaha proper,” Vogtman said.

Changing to this different type of product, Vogtman explained, was, in part, decided because of the amount of workers that commute into Fremont.

“There’s a need for housing in Fremont that we don’t feel, even at this point, has been fully realized,” Vogtman said. “The community needs new homes and options – more options for people. So that was our excitement over building in the city of Fremont.”

In Fremont and across the nation, affordability is becoming a larger and larger concern, Vogtman said, as prices of single-family homes have continued to increase – now more than $400,000. The reality is, he added, there is missing affordable housing and this is that product to help with that issue.

Another aspect to this product is the homes come with exterior maintenance being done through an HOA fee. This includes lawn mowing, snow removal, sprinklers and more.

There will be 80 units available in Gallery 23. About half of the units are complete, and the second half of the neighborhood will be completed in the next couple of years. About 30 of the units have been purchased and 15-20 are in the process of being built and are for sale. Going forward, the company plans to start a new building every month.

The floor plans are both efficient when completed and efficient to build, Vogtman said. Like the single-family homes, high quality is a given in each unit. The customization is lower on these units vs. a single-family home to keep it simple. There are various packages with different finishes.

All units are theorized and created by professional designers who know the latest trends, the best colors that go together and more.

“It’s a very easy product for the home buyer and we know there’a a lot of need for it in the community,” Vogtman said.

Vogtman stated that The Home Company has enjoyed building in Fremont and is always looking for new opportunities to build.

“Fremont to us, is an area that we saw a big need for it, we had the opportunity with the new neighborhood – a couple of years ago with Gallery 23 – and we thought (this could be a good) introduction to the community.I think Fremont, from what I can see, is a very tight-knit community. ”

The Home Company partners with a lot of Fremont businesses in its projects, including purchasing all of their lumber from Christensen Lumber Company. The company has done this for 20 years. Vogtman said they have always felt connected to the Fremont community.

Although The Home Company has been able to move past material shortages and delays, the pricing of homes has gone up. Vogtman said he does not believe that those costs are going to come back down. Because of these issues, Vogtman said as a homebuilder, you have to be innovative and able to pivot and not build the exact thing that you have always built. By being open to new options, the homebuyers will be getting the latest technology and high-quality products, he added.

“It’s exactly why we started building this type of product. Over the last two years the price on materials has just skyrocketed some 30% in some cases,” Vogtman said. “That’s why we found that even though prices are 30% higher, there are alternative building products, like these brownstones, where you can keep the price down and still get a great quality house.

“That’s why we’re focusing, now, on more products like this.”

There is a model home for interested buyers to check out in Gallery 23. For more information, visit thehomecompanyomaha.com.