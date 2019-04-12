Gov. Pete Ricketts encourages businesses to apply for the 2019 Governor’s Wellness Award before the application deadline on June 1.
“The Governor’s Wellness Award recognizes employers who are putting people first and creating opportunities for Nebraskans to be active and healthy at work,” Ricketts said. “Wellness programs help make healthier employees, which in turn strengthens workplace performance and creates a solid foundation for overall success.”
The Governor’s Wellness Award is structured around a business model for managing wellness programs. Factors considered for the award include leadership support, assessment of employees’ health risks and interests, a written wellness plan with measurable goals and objectives, supportive policies and environments, and ability to demonstrate outcomes from wellness efforts.
New features this year include updated criteria and the new elite Harvester Award, which will be open to the most advanced wellness programs in Nebraska.
Businesses interested in the Governor’s Wellness Award will find the application link at https://cip-dhhs.ne.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=WJCR98KTXT. The final application deadline is June 1 by midnight CT.
The Governor’s Wellness Award is sponsored by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and administered by the Nebraska Safety Council/WorkWell. For more information, interested businesses should contact WorkWell at 402-483-2511 x109 or lhenning@nesafetycouncil.org.