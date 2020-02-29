BUSINESSES TO KNOW: Coover at home running Mel's, Mac's

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“I like that older type, it kind of catches your eye,” he said.

The name and theme didn't change after Coover purchased the restaurant. He did eventually add a canopy for outdoor dining.

“There’s some menu changes,” Coover said. “We’re trying to get back to the idea of home style, homemade and fresh. … Plus we have our daily special board, and we can do anything, if somebody asks for something, we usually do it.”

Mel’s is also unique in that many regular customers don’t even live in the Fremont area.

“Truckers are familiar with Mel’s Diner; I get a lot of truckers coming in from California and Florida,” Coover said. “There are truckers who come through here three or four times a week, and they make sure that they stop. That’s good, that’s what you want. And with the hotel behind me, that helps, especially when there’s swap meets and all that stuff going on in town, that is a big draw.

“As I look at it,” he said, “every customer that walks in the door could be a return customer. That’s the way you have to look at it, take care of everybody who walks in the door and be nice to them,” he said.

Mel’s employs approximately 28 part- and full-time people.