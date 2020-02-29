BUSINESSES TO KNOW: Coover at home running Mel's, Mac's

Jim Coover, a 1980 Fremont High School graduate, has been in the restaurant business since age 15 when he worked at the former Brestwood Inn in Fremont.
In 2014, Coover purchased Mel’s Diner at 4200 N. Broad St. And two years later, he purchased Mac's Café at 1755 N. Bell St.
Coover, began to work at Village Inn in Fremont in the mid-1980s. Later he moved to Florida, continuing to work for the Village Inn chain for 18 years.
He worked for the Perkins restaurant chain for a while before moving back to Fremont in October 2011, about the same time Craig Corn moved the former Hollywood Diner to North Broad Street and opened it as Mel’s Diner.
Corn, who also owned Mac's Café, moved the restaurant to the site by truck in sections and reassembled it in August 2011.
“I originally was going to work for Craig at Mac’s Café when he first opened it (in November 2009), but I had so many things going on in Florida I couldn’t move at the time,” Coover said in 2017. “I came in the week after Mel’s opened.”
Since that time and before purchasing Mel's, Coover served as Corn’s area supervisor.
Mel’s Diner, sporting a nostalgic 1950s neon motif just south of Sapp Brothers, is a unique restaurant, Coover said.
“I like that older type, it kind of catches your eye,” he said.
The name and theme didn't change after Coover purchased the restaurant. He did eventually add a canopy for outdoor dining.
“There’s some menu changes,” Coover said. “We’re trying to get back to the idea of home style, homemade and fresh. … Plus we have our daily special board, and we can do anything, if somebody asks for something, we usually do it.”
Mel’s is also unique in that many regular customers don’t even live in the Fremont area.
“Truckers are familiar with Mel’s Diner; I get a lot of truckers coming in from California and Florida,” Coover said. “There are truckers who come through here three or four times a week, and they make sure that they stop. That’s good, that’s what you want. And with the hotel behind me, that helps, especially when there’s swap meets and all that stuff going on in town, that is a big draw.
“As I look at it,” he said, “every customer that walks in the door could be a return customer. That’s the way you have to look at it, take care of everybody who walks in the door and be nice to them,” he said.
Mel’s employs approximately 28 part- and full-time people.
“The staff that is there right now, as of today, is still going to be there,” Coover said.
Hours are 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m.
“We’ll vary that as we get to the summer, last year we were open until midnight,” Coover said. “We’ve done the 24-hour thing, it really isn’t worth it because the truckers are sleeping anyway.”