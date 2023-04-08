One of the oldest businesses in Fremont — Christensen Lumber — recently celebrated its 100th anniversary, with company officials hosting in late March a well-attended party in honor the centennial mark for the iconic store.

The company was first founded on March 23, 1923, by Alfred Christensen and Robert A. Luehrs. At the time, the business was located in prime spot: between both the Union Pacific and the Burlington Northern railroad lines, allowing for easy delivery of lumber and other goods.

The company started in 1923 with six full-time and six part-time staff. Today, the store is still in family hands, with third-generation owner Tom Christensen serving as company chairman. Tim Ferguson is now company president, a promotion that comes after almost 30 years as an employee of the store. Ferguson began his career as a counter clerk in 1994.

In late March, the company hosted a boisterous soiree in honor of the 100 years in business, with food, live music and good times had by all.