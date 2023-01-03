City of Fremont had busy 2022

The 2022 calendar year brought many changes, events, highlights and challenges to the city of Fremont. Here is a look back at some of the bigger stories from 2022.

Baby formula shortage hits home in FremontThe nationwide shortage of baby formula hit local mothers in Fremont hard this past spring.

Young mom and their babies went to Care Corps’ LifeHouse, scrambling to find formula amid a widespread shortage and increased prices, mothers like the one at Care Corps just can’t afford it.

In the past, the formula has been provided solely for people who are low income.

“But because of the shortage, we are going to offer it to anybody in need of it with a two-can limit until it’s gone, in hopes that the shortage will be over by then,” said Julie Sleister, executive managing director.

Those on WIC, which provides healthy foods, nutrition education and community support to income-eligible pregnant women, mothers of infants and children up to age 5, were in a bind.

During the May and June, the supply for most formulas was been non-existent. If a store tried to order a certain amount of product, it is not guaranteed it will receive that order, according to the statement. Nebraska WIC – using the USDA waivers available – expanded the brands and sizes of formulas available to allow a wide variety from which families can choose.

Hope Spicer was grateful for family members who’ve helped her get what she needs for her daughter, Eliza. Spicer and her husband, Joseph, live in North Bend with their three children.

“It’s very scary,” Spicer said in.

Vern Gibson resigns

from city councilLocal veterans advocate and funeral home director Vern Gibson resigned on Dec. 27 from his Ward 1 seat on the Fremont City Council, citing health issues related to knee replacement surgery he was to have in 2023.

Gibson was elected in 2020, and is well-known across Dodge County for his activism in the veterans community – having been in the U.S. Army during the 1960s when the Berlin Wall was constructed. A veteran of the funeral home industry, Gibson also has a long resume of community service, volunteerism and leadership.

A replacement is expected to be appointed by the council in late January.

Brutal cold sets

energy use recordsThe brutally cold winter storm “Elliott” of Dec. 22-25 blasted the City of Fremont like it did the rest of the Midwest and United States. With temperatures dipped well below 0 degrees Fahrenheit, and wind chills recorded at -30 to -40 degrees Fahrenheit, Fremonters were using lots of electricity and natural gas to stay warm.

Fremont Utilities Director Jeff Shanahan said the city’s electrical usage for peak winter time on Dec. 21 broke the all-time record, which was only set in 2021, he added.

2 new council

members electedThe Nov. 8 general election saw two new members elected to the Fremont City Council.

Two-term council member Mark Legband made the decision to retire and not seek re-election. His seat was won by Paul Von Behren.

One-term council member Brad Yerger wanted to keep his Ward 4 seat, but lost the 2022 election to challenger Lori Schmidt-Lathrop.

Both Von Behren and Schmidt-Lathrop were sworn into the new seats on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

City offers new utility bill formatCity of Fremont’s new utility bill format—designed to make statements easier to understand for Fremont customers—began coming out in July.

New statements include these features: the charges summary, consumption graph, services section, public service announcement, consistent message, payment slip.

The city produces bills in three cycles. Bills come out on the fifth day of the month for people who live on the west side of town. The city generates bills on the 15th day of each month for people who live in the middle of town.

Local churches pray for Ukraine during conflictWhen the Rev. Judy Johnson preached last March to her congregations in Fremont, she talked about Ukraine and Psalm 91. Johnson is pastor of Elim and St. Paul’s Lutheran churches in rural Hooper.

Like many ministers in the region and Fremont, Johnson was seeking to guide and comfort her congregants in the early months of the Russia-Ukraine war who see daily reports of atrocities caused by Russia’s invasion and realize its global effects.

Pastors throughout the Fremont area – and the United States—were encouraging parishioners to pray for the war-torn nation, where civilian casualties are mounting even as innocent people try to flee for safety.

And churches are seeking ways they can provide humanitarian supplies to the Ukrainians. Elim and St. Paul’s took offerings during Lent to be sent to Lutheran Disaster Relief, which has pledged to send 100 percent of designated offerings to the relief effort.

Fremont fire Capt. Jamie Meyer retires

Fremont fire Capt. Jamie Meyer retired in January, leaving the department where he spent much of his time as a captain. At 59, Meyer was the oldest firefighter in Fremont’s department when he retired. Younger firefighters teased him about graduating from high school in 1980 – before they were even born.

During his tenure, Meyer also served the department as a paramedic for 26 years and trained to work with law enforcement on its Emergency Response Unit. He taught a myriad of firefighting classes at the state level. In 1998, Meyer was promoted to lieutenant and to captain in 1999. After Meyer became captain, he led B shift.

Fremont fire Capt. Tawney retires

Fremont fire Capt. Pat Tawney remembers the call and the men he could have lost. Tawney retired June 2 from the Fremont Fire Department, where he served for 30 years and one week.

His career has included tender moments when people thanked EMT and paramedic firefighters and heart-wrenching times of trying to help accident victims.

Amid it all was a fellowship among firefighters who spent days and nights working together in emergency situations. One of those occurred in March 2019 when Fremont became an island after flood waters covered roads making them impassable.

Downtown Fremont receives new public address system

A new public address-speaker system was installed in downtown Fremont this past fall.

Plans for the PA system moved ahead after a unanimous vote by Fremont City Council to approve its purchase from Audio Video Specialist, the low bidder.

“We are excited about the new PA/speaker system in the downtown,” said Tom Coday chairman of the Business Improvement District (BID).

Officials felt the system would enhance many events hosted downtown, including John C. Fremont Days, the Hispanic Festival, the Christmas Walk, Halloween Hysteria, the Summer Festival, and the Fall Festival.

The system can help provide emergency updates when needed such as weather alerts. In addition, background music can help enhance the overall shopping, eating, and the entertainment experience downtown.

Fremont mayor: City seeing record growth, development

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg announced in October that the city is seeing record growth and development.

The city has seen several recently completed projects including the mixed-use apartment and commercial renovation of the 505 building downtown, a number of new shops and restaurants and the city’s airport terminal construction.

Spellerberg’s announcement came after the city’s building and planning department reported more than $100 million in new building projects this quarter.

“Reporting over $100 million in new building projects this quarter is quite an accomplishment,” Spellerberg said in a news release.

The city is seeing several projects in the permit or building process.

This includes more than $20 million in private business development and expansion projects in Tech Park and Gallery 23 as well as approximately $10 million in manufacturing and food processing plant expansions.

In addition, Keene Memorial Library recently broke ground on a $9.4 million expansion project. The project is designed to provide upgraded technology and the updated facility will continue to be a place where people have access to information, educational materials and meeting space.

The new terminal at Fremont Municipal Airport includes a conference room, front area and pilots’ lounge. It will have three offices available to be rented out.

- Fremont Tribune staff writers Tammy Greunke and Tammy Real-McKeighan contributed to this article.