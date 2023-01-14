City records requests costs saw big increase in 2022

The City of Fremont saw a dramatic increase in legal costs to process public records requests from 2021 to 2022, with a nearly 18% increase in legal fees to deal with requests from the public.

In 2021, the city spent $70,890 in legal fees for public records request reviews to the law firm Adams & Sullivan of Papillion. In 2022, the costs for that work on public records rose to $83,450.

The total number of public records requests made to the city in 2021 was 111 while in 2022, the number of public records requests increased to 148.

The highest monetary cost for public records requests in 2021 was the month of August, with $14,240 spent on the work. A total of 10 public records requests were made that month, which was the fourth highest total of any month that year behind December (16), September (13) and November (12).

In 2022, the highest cost month was November, with $14,950 spent on the records legal work. There were 29 total public records requests made in November 2022, the highest of any month that year. December 2022 came in second place last year with 17 public records requests.

After Fremont Ward 4 City Council Member Sally Ganem questioned, on Jan. 10, the rising costs of legal fees for processing public records requests, the Fremont Tribune sought data on public record requests to the city via two public records requests.

The Tribune made the two public records requests on Jan. 12, and received a response along with the documents requested on Friday, Jan. 13, from Attorney Molly Miller of Adams & Sullivan.

The data revealed the number of public records requests made to the city in 2021 and 2022, who made the requests and how much the city spent each month of those two years on legal fees to process, review and possibly redact the records being sought by the public.

According to public documents reviewed by the Fremont Tribune, the top four entities, groups or people making public requests included representatives of out-of-state and in-state businesses as well as local elected officials and citizens of Fremont.

The most public records requests made in 2021 and 2022 were from two men – David Mineer and Braden Mineer – a father-son team whose family owns the Utah-based business constructionmonitor.com.

The firm is described as a construction industry journalistic newsletter online that provides building permit data to assorted facets of the building industry nationwide.

The Tribune contacted David Mineer on Friday, Jan. 13, to inquire about his requests. He said his company – founded in the late 1980s by his father – is a “newspaper” type publication that gathers very specific public data, mainly building permits, from hundreds of communities across the nation and then provides that information online in a news format for construction industry officials.

“We are more like a newspaper, we have subscribers. We publish building permit information,” David Mineer said. “Sometimes, cities just send us the building permit information without making a records request. But, some cities make us submit a public records request for each request. We have legal counsel that works with us in every state.”

Mineer said the information is used by construction companies, other businesses involved in construction and also public utilities seeking information on upcoming housing and commercial developments.

The two men made a total of 24 public records requests over the two years reviewed. David Mineer made 17 records requests while his son, Braden Mineer, made seven requests. Their company, constructionmonitor.com, was listed as making one request with no name attached.

Local Fremont resident and animal rights activist Rachel “Rae” Tuff made the second most records requests in the two-year period, with a total of 13 public records requests. Her mother, Theresa Macrander made two requests about the same issues – animal control documents.

Tuff is the owner of pet mortuary Paws on the Bridge and a co-founder of non-profit Grant’s Wishes, also known as Fremont Pets Alive. That group advocates for law enforcement to investigate animal cruelty more frequently than they believe currently happens.

“A lot of it is my requests for animal control reports, how the Dodge County Humane Society was operating. There was a huge controversy about how the Human Society was working,” Tuff explained of her records requests. “I’ve been denied (in seeking records) a couple of times. It is disappointing. (Sally) Ganem needs to see what the city is doing for actual requests. There wasn’t a lot of transparency in the past.”

The third highest total of records requests – 10 – were made by former Ward 4 City Council Member Brad Yerger and his wife, Gloria Yerger. Brad Yerger made eight records requests in the two-year span, while his wife made two requests.

Yerger said he made public records requests to the city as an elected council member, because he said city staff and lawyers refused to give him pertinent city documents and information he wanted to make informed decisions on behalf his constituents.

“I was turned down for information that was asking for as a seated council member. I believe that city code allows city council members to ask staff as well as legal to get information or answer questions to be an effective council person,” he said. “I was told on more than one occasion by city legal (staff) that if I wanted to get that information, I had to put in a data request, and I did. I was surprised at it myself and quite disappointed to be directed to do it that way, rather than make a phone call or send an email (to staff).”

Yerger, who lost his bid for re-election in November 2022, said he believes the public has a right to know what the city is doing, and that requesting public records for information is “another tool,” he and other citizens have in keeping city leaders and staff accountable to the public.

Since his election defeat, Yerger has continued to attend city council meetings and speak out against what he believes are issues that need to be changed in regard to agendas and resolutions before the council.

“Certainly my role is different now,” Yerger said. “I am an active citizen and taxpayer of Fremont.”

The fourth highest total of records requests in the last two years, according to a review by the Fremont Tribune, was 11, made by a real estate professional based in Bellevue, Stephanie Svajgl, whose Linkedin.com web biography describes her as a real estate consultant with a firm called Eleven Talents of Omaha.

Attempts to contact Svajgl were unsuccessful, however one of her business associates – Adam Olson of Sower Investment Partners of Omaha – told the Fremont Tribune he was familiar with Svajgl’s work in the real estate industry and would attempt to contact her on behalf of the Tribune’s requests for comments on her public records requests.

Others who made public records requests in the past two years included former city council member Susan Jacobus, who made six requests; Ward 2 Council Member Glen Ellis, with one request; Ganem, who made one request; Fremont City Clerk Tyler Ficken, who made one request; and newly elected Ward 1 Council Member Paul Von Behren, who made three requests as a private citizen.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg said in an interview with the Fremont Tribune that the city must and will comply with all legal public records requests. He also said public records are a vital part of American democratic governance and the rights of the public.

“Obviously, public records requests and requesting information from your government is an important right for the citizens and just in our democracy in general. It is something we are always happy to comply with and that we will comply with,” Spellerberg said. “But, to make aware, this does cost the city money. This is not a free service. Over two years, it was over $150,000 in legal fees to gather all this information. It does represent a significant amount of money. We will, as a city, always do our best to get records in a timely manner and fulfill the requests.”

Spellerberg said he does not want to discourage public records requests. However, he said the public should be aware of the monetary costs to taxpayers the requests cost the city, and he said if there are ways to get around a request to save financial resources, he hopes citizens would consider that avenue for acquiring information.

“I would ask the public, if you have questions or certain information that you want to know or inquire about, you can contact your council member and work through them to get the accurate information and to try to save on some of these (legal) costs,” he added. “Anyone who wants to make a request can do so, and we will comply. But, it is good to be aware of (the costs).”