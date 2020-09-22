Disaster loans available to Nebraska small businesses

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Small nonfarm businesses in eight Nebraska counties and neighboring counties in Iowa are now eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, announced Director Tanya N. Garfield of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West.

These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by drought in the following primary counties that began Sept. 1, 2020.

Primary Nebraska counties: Burt, Douglas and Washington;

Neighboring Nebraska counties: Cuming, Dodge, Sarpy, Saunders and Thurston;

Neighboring Iowa counties: Harrison, Monona and Pottawattamie.

Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses which could have been met had the disaster not occurred.