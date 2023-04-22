Gail D. Nielsen and Nancy M. Nielsen to Duane McKenzie and Judi McKenzie, 667 Heatherwood St., Fremont, $325,000.

Anew Development LLC to South Howard Street Condominiums LLC, Lot 2 of Maven Subdivision, as surveyed, platted and recorded in the City of Fremont.

Richard L. Mundil to Ryan L. Ruskamp and Laura A. Ruskamp, 403 Second St., Dodge, $14,000.

Bravo Properties LLC to Brian J. Urban, a tract of land lying in part of the south half of the northwest quarter and part of the northeast quarter and part of the southeast quarter of Section 13, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, containing 31.71 acres, more or less, $214,000.

Lynette Vavra, formerly known as Lynette Fischer, and Lance Vavra to Layne Fischer and Laura Fischer, the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 9, Township 20 North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $440,000.

Charlotte K. Benes and Alfred Benes to H1 Holdings LLC, 122 Westgate Drive, Ames, $50,000.

FRC Properties LLC to Crewlen LLC, 303 N. D St., Fremont, $270,000.

Deborah A. Culig, personal representative of the estate of Dennis O. Larsen, deceased, to Jean Green, 2159 Hickory Lane, Fremont, $79,000.

Jill Payne, formerly known as Jill West, and Christopher Payne to Nathan Neuberger and Rudi Neuberger, 1507 W. Military Ave., Fremont, $65,000.

Urban Firebird LLC to Jaime L. Waite, 1829 N. Logan St., Fremont, $169,000.

Ginger Daubert, co-personal representative of the estate of Wendell Bruner, Debra Bruner a/k/a Debrah Bruner, co-personal representative of the estate of Wendell Bruner, and Tanya Bruner, co-personal representative of the estate of Wendell Bruner, to JDJ Investments LLC, 1106 E. Cuming St., Fremont, $95,000.

Gregory L. Galles, trustee, to Town & Country Properties LLC, 155 S. Thomas St., Fremont, $136,000.

Mark A. Ypper to Chauncey J. Turpin, 202 N. Pine St., Hooper, $32,437.

Christopher Shan Kovacs and Angela M. Bell-Kovacs to Dose Construction & Management LLC, 1455 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $175,000.

Tank Rentals LLC to Homes of Milk and Honey 6 LLC, 1051 Ohio St., Fremont, $360,000.

James P. Melang and Karen L. Melang to Ralph Tomonelli, 1844 E. 12th St., Fremont, $254,000.

Mitchell Walker and Sydney Goodnight n/k/a Sydney Walker to Jacob Lee Smrcina and Olivia Grace Smrcina, 2720 Brooks Hollow Drive, Fremont, $520,000.

Eldon D. Hansen to Matthew D. Schott, trustee of the Matthew D. Schott Living Trust, 1370 N. Madison St., Fremont, $75,000.

Carl Jaynes to A. Mark Glaubius and Leigh Ann Glaubius, 3004 Cottage Grove Lane, Fremont, $285,000.

Brian Wiese and Sherry Wiese to Victory Lake Marine Inc., Lot 19, Copperhead Subdivision, Fremont, $125,000.

Thomas J. and Tonja L. Frank to Frank Rentals LLC, 521 E. Ninth St., North Bend.

Deborah A. Holtmeyer to Douglas C. Holtmeyer and Deborah A. Holtmeyer, trustees of the Douglas C. Holtmeyer and Deborah A. Holtmeyer Trust Agreement, dated April 4, 2023, the south half of the southwest quarter of Section 23, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Brenda Leise and Brian Oligmueller, co-personal representatives of the estate of Joseph Oligmueller, deceased, to the estate of Caroline Oligmueller, the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 18, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Brenda Leise and Brian Oligmueller, co-personal representatives of the estate of Caroline Oligmueller, deceased, to Brenda Leise, Patricia Oligmueller, Gail Raabe and Lisa Petet, grantees, the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 18, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.