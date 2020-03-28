Dodge County real estate transfers

City of Fremont to Dodge County, Outlot A, Fremont Technology Park Replat of Outlot A, containing 12.20 acres, more or less.

Mitch Smith and Christine Smith to Mark Ypper, 617 Fifth St., Scribner, $125,000.

Elizabeth J. Watt and Mary Ann C. Emanuel to Mary Ann C. Emanuel and Patricia A. Emanuel, co-trustees of Mary Ann C. Emanuel Revocable Trust, the south half of the northeast quarter of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the north half of the northeast quarter of Section 3, Township 17, Range 5, Dodge County.

Elizabeth J. Watt and Mary Ann C. Emanuel to Elizabeth J. Watt, the north half of the north half of the southeast quarter, Section 3, Township 17, Range 5, Dodge County; Tax Lot 2 and the south half of the northeast quarter and all that part of the north half of the northeast quarter; the west 20 feet of the east 42 feet of the south half of Lot 2 and the west 24 feet of the south half of Lot 2, all in Block 53, North Bend; Lots 1 and 2, North Bend.

Colleen F. Kahler to Winnetoon LLC, 1563 County Road S, Ames, $225,000.

Ricky G. Ladehoff and Dawn D. Ladehoff to Ricky G. Ladehoff, 142 County Road 12, Scribner.