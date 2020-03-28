Dodge County real estate transfers

City of Fremont to Dodge County, Outlot A, Fremont Technology Park Replat of Outlot A, containing 12.20 acres, more or less.
Mitch Smith and Christine Smith to Mark Ypper, 617 Fifth St., Scribner, $125,000.
Elizabeth J. Watt and Mary Ann C. Emanuel to Mary Ann C. Emanuel and Patricia A. Emanuel, co-trustees of Mary Ann C. Emanuel Revocable Trust, the south half of the northeast quarter of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the north half of the northeast quarter of Section 3, Township 17, Range 5, Dodge County.
Elizabeth J. Watt and Mary Ann C. Emanuel to Elizabeth J. Watt, the north half of the north half of the southeast quarter, Section 3, Township 17, Range 5, Dodge County; Tax Lot 2 and the south half of the northeast quarter and all that part of the north half of the northeast quarter; the west 20 feet of the east 42 feet of the south half of Lot 2 and the west 24 feet of the south half of Lot 2, all in Block 53, North Bend; Lots 1 and 2, North Bend.
Colleen F. Kahler to Winnetoon LLC, 1563 County Road S, Ames, $225,000.
Ricky G. Ladehoff and Dawn D. Ladehoff to Ricky G. Ladehoff, 142 County Road 12, Scribner.
Virginia Lee Glebelhaus, as personal representative of the estate of Richard A. Barton, deceased, to Todd Lynn Martin and Angela Marie Martin, 504 E. Fourth St., Fremont, $160,000.
Jones Bank, formerly known as Jones National Bank and Trust, as custodian for Daniel R Knosp Roth IRA, to Dan Carlson, 1122 N. D St., Fremont, $96,250.
Arlen L. Gnuse and Marjorie L. Gnuse to River M. Stoffregen-McKelvey and Valerie M. Jaeger, 2151 N. D St., Fremont, $154,900.
Michael J. Clegg a/k/a Michael Clegg and Kathryn E. Clegg a/k/a Kathryn Clegg to Michael J. Clegg, trustee, and his successors in trust, under the Michael J. Clegg Revocable Trust dated March 6, 2020, and Kathryn E. Clegg, trustee, and her successors in trust under the Kathryn E. Clegg Revocable Trust dated March 6, 2020, 5125 Ventura Drive, Fremont.
Larry Reed, Douglas Hartmann and Roger Pannier to S.I.D. No. 5, Dodge County, road easement in Dodge County.
Brian O’Gorman and Lori O’Gorman to Earl Carter and Hannah Wagner, 749 W. Jackson St., Fremont, $149,500.
Estate of Diana K. Campbell to Layne R. Canarsky and Ruby A. Ibsen, 2215 E. Ninth St., Fremont, $244,000.
Edward J. Neesen and Louana M. Neesen to Neesen Farms LLC, the east half of the southwest quarter of Section 19, Township 18 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Steven Arneal and Mary Leon Arneal to Christopher W. Armstrong and Whitney R. Armstrong, 65.21 acres in Section 18, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $500,000.
Sammie Vodvarka to Brian Newill and Nichole Newill, 2409 Phelps Ave., Fremont, $229,900.
Patricia Kraus to Arnulfo Quiroz and Anna J. Quiroz, 2287 County Road J, Hooper, $270,000.
Estate of Mary E. Honken to Amy J. Wilbur, 2430 N. Wyoming St., Fremont.
Chad A. Langemeier and Madysen L. Langemeier to Kayla A. Brennan and Aaron Brennan, 1644 W. 11th St., Fremont, $149,000.
Precision Building & Remodeling Inc. to Anthony Belak, 404 Eighth St., Scribner, $118,900.
Fremont Rod and Gun Club Inc. to Sidney R. and Patricia F. Dillon, a parcel of land located in the north half of the southeast quarter of Section 14, Township 17 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $495.
Sidney R. and Patricia F. Dillon to Patricia F. Dillon, 1675 Laguna Drive, Fremont.
Scott L. Brichacek to Kelly J. Brichacek, 2410 E. First St., Fremont.
Karl J. Fryklind and Pamela R. Fryklind to Karl J. Fryklind and Pamela R. Fryklind, trustees of the Fryklind Living Trust, 414 N. Garden City Rd., Fremont.
PCCW Inc. to Nebraska Department of Transportation, Lot 4, Poultry Complex, Dodge County, $100.
Shillelagh LLC to Pohlad Custom Homes Inc., 1720 Victoria Lane, Fremont, $37,000.
Shillelagh LLC to Pohlad Custom Homes Inc., 1730 Victoria Lane, Fremont, $37,000.
Jacob D. Walters and Shelby Walters to Jacob D. Walters, 1148 N. Clarkson St., Fremont.
Kenneth G. Gaughen and Janey V. Gaughen to Trevor Poley, 2160 N. Irving St., Fremont, $120,000.
Kenneth J. Laferriere, manager of L3 Holdings LLC, to Travis Bird and Molly J. Bird, Gina Patino and Heriberto Patino, 515 E. Sixth St., Fremont, $68,700.
Kimberly G. Jensen to Brian J. Monaghan and Rebecca Janzen Monaghan, 1029 Skyline Drive, Fremont, $392,000.
Jose Larios-Ramirez a/k/a Jose Larios Ramirez to Marta Jimenez Ortiz a/k/a Martha Jimenez Ortiz, 222 E. Second St., Fremont.
Paul and Donelle Smoot to Trevor C. Smoot and Melanie R. Derengowski, 305 N. Maple St., Fremont, $115,000.
James Blair Horner and Jody Lea Horner to Caitlin C. Henn and Brenden Henn, 1105 Sheridan St., Fremont, $292,500.
Mark D. Remington and Kendra Remington to JAB Properties LLC, 65 S. Maple St., Fremont, $80,000.
Pentagon Federal Credit Union to Randy J. Camenzind to MaryLou Camenzind, 1715 N. Bell St., Fremont, $425,000.
Travis Clark, personal representative of the estate of Michael Clark a/k/a Michael Terry Clark to Dan Carlson, 305 S. Howard St., Fremont, $80,000.
CMJ Holdings LLC to Lisa N. Schelern, Terry Schelern, Joyce Schelern, Lori A. Marcum and William A. Marcum, 1611 E. Fourth St., Fremont, $119,900.
William D. Lux and Beverly J. Lux to Poesen Properties LLC, 1536 Colson Ave., Fremont, $100,000.
Todd B. Nielsen and Lori L. Nielsen to Matthew Mulder, 510 S. Broad St., Fremont, $22,000.
Todd B. Nielsen and Lori L. Nielsen to Matthew Mulder, 512 S. Broad St., Fremont, $60,000.
Brenden Thomas Henn and Caitlin Christina Henn f/k/a Caitlin Christina Hupp to Kourtney Ann Harris and Wyatt Joseph Tremayne, 220 E. Eighth St., North Bend, $140,000.
Kenneth Wieneke and Daniel Wieneke, personal representatives of the estate of LaVerna C, Kloke f/k/a LaVerna Westermann, deceased, to Bronte Home Team LLC, 936 County Road 17, Hooper, $70,000.
Tanner Mastin to Michael P. Quinn, 1035 W. 11th St., Fremont, $94,000.
Mary Lu Barrick to Mary Lu Barrick, 440 N. Bell St., Fremont.
James H. Wesch to Minarick Investments LLC, the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 34, Township 18 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $360,000.
Viola C. Doernemann to Marlin J. Brabec and Marla E. Brabec, trustees, 2815 Hogan Lane, Fremont, $160,000.
Kathleen M. Mensik, Laurie A. Griswa and Carl L. Iske, co-trustees of the Iske Trust Agreement, to Randy G. Reznicek, Timothy J. Reznicek and Martin J. Reznicek, the south half of the northwest quarter and part of the north half of the northwest quarter, Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,479,360.
Daniel J. Hitchler and Debra S. Hitchler to Mark Paul Seebohm to Reba F. Seebohm, 2505 Oregon Ave., Fremont, $190,000.
The Estate of Teresa L. Steenblock, deceased, to Lance A. Robinson and Karen E. Robinson, 2547 N. Fairway Drive, Fremont, $210,000.
Larry M. Shepard and Linda K. Shepard to Robert M. Hillis and Diane E. Christensen-Hillis, 440 W. 19th St., Fremont, $168,000.
Ronald L. Ferguson and Deborah J. Ferguson to Bradley J. Ferguson and Bethany Ferguson, an undivided one-fourth interest in the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 25, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, and un undivided one-third interest in the north half of the northwest quarter of Section 30, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $293,000.
Barbara Ann Mailhoit to Bradley J. Ferguson and Bethany Ferguson, an undivided one-fourth interest in the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 25, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, and un undivided one-third interest in the north half of the northwest quarter of Section 30, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $293,000.
Bruce L. Ferguson and Patricia Ferguson to Bradley J. Ferguson and Bethany Ferguson, an undivided one-half interest in the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 25, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and an undivided one-third interest in the north half of the northwest quarter of Section 30, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $491,000.
Lowenda Inc. to Sarah M. Stollberg and Philip A. Stollberg, 566 County Road 16, Scribner, $240,000.
Margaret A. Henry, personal representative of the James R. Henry Estate, to Margaret A. Henry, all of the grantor’s one-third share in and to the following described real estate: the north half of Section 29, Township 18, Range 6, less 8.36 acres in the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter, Dodge County.
Brenda K. Werner to Shellee B. Werner, 560 W. 20th St., Fremont.
City of Fremont, City Treasurer to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract in the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 26, Township 17 North, Range 8, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $16,860.
City of Fremont to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in Lots 1 and 2, 2nd levee subdivision, Section 26, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $100.
City of Fremont to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 26, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $400.
Layne Fischer to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in part of the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 17, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $7,380.
DJCMM LLC to Nebraska Department of Transportation, the south half of the northeast quarter of Section 16, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $8,010.
Ronald D. Dames, Robert Dames, Roger L. Dames, Reed W. Dames a/k/a Reed Dames, Wayne Dames and April Peterson to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 15, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $180.
John Brady and Nikea S. Brady to Renen R. Sahr and Molly C. McFeely, 327 N. William Ave., Fremont, $182,500.
Matthew J. Thoene and Brooke M. Thoene to Jasmine Jean Adams, 501 E. Elk St., Hooper, $122,500.
Maurer Investments LLC to Fred Spale and Pam Spale, 130 S. Thomas St., Fremont, $110,000.
Kent and Teresa Baumert to Zelan Heller, 240 W. 14th St., North Bend, $30,750.
Anna M. Fogg n/k/a Anna M. Wilberding and Blake Wilberding to Blake Hall and Bridget Hall, 1715 N. H St., Fremont, $147,500.
Don Peterson & Associates Real Estate Co. to Cerise Construction Inc. d/b/a KC Homes, Lot 3, Block 2, Sunridge Place Addition, Fremont, $49,900.
Richard L. Vanoy to Ileana M. Nunez Acosta, 2140 N. Clarmar Ave., Fremont, $146,000.
Todd Nielsen and Lori Nielsen to Courtney Lovell, 426 N. Thomas St., Fremont, $127,000.
The Salvation Army to Randy Fujan, Michael Fujan and Joyce Bowman, as trustees of the Marvin Fujan Trust Agreement dated Jan. 17, 2002, 55 acres, Dodge County, $412,500.
Snow-Redfern Memorial Foundation, a Nebraska non-profit corporation, pursuant to the articles of merger to The Eagles Boys Ranch, a/k/a the Nebraska Boys Ranch of Alliance, to Randy Fujan, Michael Fujan and Joyce Bowman, as trustee of the Marvin Fujan Trust Agreement dated Jan. 17, 2002, 55 acres, Dodge County.
North Bend Voluntary Fire Department to Randy Fujan, Michael Fujan and Joyce Bowman, as trustees of the Marvin Fujan Trust Agreement dated Jan. 17, 2002, 55 acres, Dodge County.
The Calvary Baptist Church of Fremont to Randy Fujan, Michael Fujan and Joyce Bowman, as trustees of the Marvin Fujan Trust Agreement dated Jan. 17, 2002, 55 acres, Dodge County, $412,500.
Anna C. Tonjes, trustee of the Tonjes Family Trust, to Anna C. Tonjes, 308 Pebble St., Scribner.
