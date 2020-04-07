Dodge County receives payment from OPPD

Omaha Public Power District recently distributed nearly $34 million for in-lieu-of-tax payments to 11 southeast Nebraska counties. That compares with $33.9 million distributed last year.

In-lieu-of-tax payment amounts are based on 5% of OPPD’s gross revenues from the previous year’s retail electricity sales in incorporated cities and towns, and they take the place of property taxes. County treasurers distribute the funds to school districts, cities and other entities to fund needed services and improvements.