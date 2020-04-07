Dodge County receives payment from OPPD

Omaha Public Power District recently distributed nearly $34 million for in-lieu-of-tax payments to 11 southeast Nebraska counties. That compares with $33.9 million distributed last year.
OPPD’s payment to Dodge County totaled $143,759, up from $142,633 paid last year.
In-lieu-of-tax payment amounts are based on 5% of OPPD’s gross revenues from the previous year’s retail electricity sales in incorporated cities and towns, and they take the place of property taxes. County treasurers distribute the funds to school districts, cities and other entities to fund needed services and improvements.
In addition to in-lieu-of-tax payments, the district pays general sales taxes, gasoline taxes, motor vehicle license fees and permit fees like any other business.
Saunders County received $320,521 while Washington County received $650,426.
