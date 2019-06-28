Entrepreneurs have an opportunity to examine their ventures in “Training for Microbusiness,” a workshop organized by the Center for Rural Affairs’ Rural Enterprise Assistance Project (REAP) and El Centro de las Americas.
This training event will take place every Thursday from July 11 to Aug. 15, 5:30 to 8 p.m., at El Centro de las Américas, 210 “O” St., in Lincoln.
The workshop series will focus on what is needed when exploring your business idea, what is the appropriate legal structure for your business, how to market and promote your products and services, how to finance your business, and more.
Alarcon-Craven will instruct the course.
Registration is required by July 9. For more information, contact Alarcon-Craven at 402-598-2731 or mabelcraven@cox.net.
Center for Rural Affairs’ REAP provides business training, technical assistance, microloans, and networking to small businesses in Nebraska.