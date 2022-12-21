Fremont’s Sears Hometown store to close

Local shoppers seeking large appliances, tools, home and garden supplies and even lawnmowers will have one less place to shop — for now — after the closure of the Sears Hometown store on 23rd Street.

Co-owner of the local Sears, Zach Carlson, confirmed the store’s impending closure in a telephone interview with the Fremont Tribune. The store, located in a small shopping mall at 1690 E. 23rd Ave. N., will have a sale for the next three to four weeks in an effort to sell all remaining stock before the final closure, Carlson noted.

The closure is part of the nationwide shutdown of Sears locations due to the company’s recent declaration of bankruptcy.

Like its counterpart, JC Penney, Sears was plagued by plummeting sales and financial woes. That led to the Dec. 12 filing for bankruptcy, and the announcement that all 121 locations in 26 states would close.

Carlson, who owns the local Sears Hometown with his father, Gary Carlson, said the news of the closure was a “shock,” and that he and his father only learned about it on Dec. 15 when they were invited to a conference call with corporate leaders.

“Sears filed for bankruptcy and they’re liquidating all their assets,” Zach Carlson said. “We didn’t see it coming at all. Sears did a series of conference calls. We weren’t able to talk. (It lasted) minutes … it didn’t take long.”

The Carlson family is well-known in Fremont, as before buying the local Sears Hometown in 2005, the family owned GC Appliance, Zach said.

Customers have been stunned to see the massive closing sale signs, he added.

“The customers, when they’ve come in, they are shocked,” Zach said. “When they found out we’ll open a new store, they were all happy.”

Although the Sears store will close, Zach said he and his father are already planning on opening a new, locally owned appliance and hardware store in 2023 — which will likely bear the family’s name.

“We’re going to continue on, me and my dad, we’ll carry on,” Zach said of the new store. “We’re thinking of naming it Carlson Hometown Appliance.”

Now, he said, the task is to sell off all remaining goods in the Sears location. There will be an ongoing sale of all items with discounts ranging from 10 to 50%. Then, in the final weeks of opening, the discounts will rise to 50 to 80%, he noted.

The store is open regular hours for the time being, with hours 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.