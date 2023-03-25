Seven community business leaders and other prominent officials – including former Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman – were selected by Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg on Friday to be part of the inaugural inland port authority board.

Having Heineman as the leader of the board, Spellerberg said, was an honor and will help immensely as the city and county jointly develop the one-of-a-kind project that is one of only two inland ports in the state.

“He will be the chairman,” Spellerberg said of Heineman. “This is essentially a new government agency, and we’ll need his experience and leadership.”

Appointed along with Heineman, who holds the record as longest-serving governor in Cornhusker State history, were:

48-year former Dodge County Clerk Fred Mytty

Christy Fiala, executive director of the Fremont Area United Way

Paul Vaughan, retired district court judge and former Dodge County attorney

Joe Sajevic, former Fremont High School principal and former executive director of the FPS Foundation

Steve Pribnow, a CPA who is a managing partner for Erickson & Brooks CPAs

Jennifer Greunke, project and implementation manager at Brandt Holdings Agriculture

In addition to the seven board members, Megan Skiles, executive director of the Greater Fremont Development Council, will act as an advisor to the seven-member committee.

The appointments of the seven board members, which was done in conjunction with the Dodge County Supervisors and Supervisor Chairman Bob Missel, are scheduled to be considered for approval at the Fremont City Council on Tuesday, March 28, and at the Dodge County Supervisors, on Wednesday, April 5.

In a press release announcing the board members, Missel praised the selections.

“We appreciate their willingness to step up for the good of our community. When you look at their expertise, combined with Dave Heineman’s working knowledge of economic development, we could not ask for a better start,” Missel stated in the press release.

In a telephone interview with the Tribune on Friday, Spellerberg said he was “very excited” to have the seven members of the board preliminarily set in place. He said Heineman is going to be the chairman of the board, which will have its first meeting sometime after the final approval from the county supervisors.

“I wanted some diversity on the board with different experiences. They are all excited about the opportunity” Spellerberg said of the varied industry leaders and officials he selected. “We have Fremont represented, Dodge County represented...the state represented with former Gov. Heineman. I’m extremely excited.”

Having Heineman lead the board, Spellerberg explained, is critical because of his well-known leadership abilities and experience being the governor for so long.

“To see how this takes shape over the next few years, I think having these folks on board ready to do (work) is critical. I am extremely excited about not only Gov. Heineman and his willingness to serve, but all seven board members,” Spellerberg added. “I wanted some diversity on the board when it comes to different experiences, and I think that is what you see. All their unique skillsets (are important) and I think it really came together nicely.”

Heineman, 74, was born in in Falls City, Nebraska, and was the 39th governor of Nebraska, holding office from January 2005 through January 2015. He also was lieutenant governor from October 2001 until January 2005 and was state treasurer from January 1995 until October 2001.

Heineman also served on the Fremont City Council from 1990 to 1994. He is married to Sally Ganem, a former elementary school principal and current city council member representing Ward 4. He is a U.S. Army veteran, having earned the rank of captain in the Rangers, an elite special forces unit of the U.S. Army.

At their first meeting, Spellerberg said he expected the board to vote for a vice chairperson, a secretary and treasurer, as well as begin working to adopt bylaws. The location of the proposed inland port logistics hub is 1,500 acres of land straddling Morningside Road east of the U.S. Highway 275 and alongside the nearby Union Pacific railroad lines.

One member of the new board had only recently retired – former 48-year Dodge County Clerk Fred Mytty. It was only January when Mytty left is more than four-decades job at the county, and now he’ll be back to work for local residents, Spellerberg laughed.

“I respect Fred and the work that he’s done in the county for a long time. He was recently retired and now this gives him an opportunity to get back involved again,” the mayor noted. “He is super excited about the inland port authority and what it can mean to Fremont and Dodge County. With his background on running the county, he’ll be a valuable asset to the board.”

The selection of the board members is the latest mark on the timeline of the inland port planning, which has been in the works for years under a memorandum of understanding between the county and city. Site plans for the logistics hub were revealed in January 2022, and through that year, officials updated city residents and others on their application to the state.

On Feb. 15, 2023, the designation of an inland port authority was awarded to Fremont by state officials, capping a hopeful, but confident period of collaboration at the local level.

Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tara Lea said the formation of the seven member board is a momentous occasion.

“That is huge for us. The Greater Fremont Development Council and the city and county have worked so hard for months and months to make it happen. And now, to have this first official step with the people announced to be a part of the board is huge,” Lea said.

“It is amazing how much Fremont has grown in the seven years I’ve been in this position at the chamber. I can’t wait to see what Fremont looks like in the next seven years.”

According to the federal Department of Transportation report, an “inland port” can be a highway hub, train center or airport. These centers allow for economic growth and employment opportunities where they are located.

“Traditional ports at land, air, and coastal borders are the primary locations where international trade is processed. However, it is now recognized that a growing amount of trade is being processed at inland sites. International trade processing involves all transactions and inspections that federal agencies require for goods entering or leaving the country,” federal DOT officials stated in a research paper on the topic.

“An inland port is a location where the processing of trade can be shifted from the national borders and where multiple modes of transportation and a wide variety of services are offered at a common location,” Officials stated in the research paper. “International operations are supported at an inland port when customs clearance and Foreign-Trade Zone capabilities are available.”

In a February interview, Spellerberg said the designation will begin to be fully realized in 10 to 15 years, and for now, community leaders will begin robust efforts to plan the new inland port authority district.

Those plans included the developing of the seven-member guidance committee. The board members will now work in conjunction with engineers, planners and others in developing preliminary site plans and a master project plan; and also working on timelines, business recruitment and other elements of the project.

“We are one of the first, and there are only going to be five designated (inland ports). This really kind of started in 2021, there was a law passed by the state of Nebraska that designated five inland port authorities. I actually testified on the bill,” Spellerberg explained in February. “I felt with Fremont’s location in northeast Nebraska, with our two highways and railway infrastructure, we were a good fit. Like many cities in Nebraska, we were founded in a way by the railroad. So, it is in our wheelhouse to facilitate the movement of goods and services through our area.”