First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) is now accepting applications for its upcoming community development grant cycle, focused on programs related to affordable housing and neighborhood stability, as well as entrepreneurship and small business development, announced Alec Gorynski, Vice President, Community Development and Corporate Philanthropy.
Programs must be implemented for the benefit of low- or moderate income individuals, families and/or communities within the FNBO footprint, and must align with one of the following goal areas:
- Affordable Housing and Neighborhood Stability: Increasing access to safe, affordable and quality housing through construction, site development, housing rehabilitation, homeownership education or foreclosure prevention programs and services and/or stimulating revitalization that attracts or retains individuals and/or businesses to blighted, underserved and distressed
- communities.
- Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development: Growing local economies through small business and entrepreneurial development and job creation by supporting training, technical assistance, education and microfinance.
FNBO will operate two grant cycles in 2020 dedicated to specific focus areas. The first 2020 grant cycle opened Jan. 8 and the bank will accept applications from eligible nonprofit community organizations for affordable housing, neighborhood stability, entrepreneurship and small business development until Jan. 29. For more information and to apply, visit: www.fnbo.com/community.
The second 2020 grant cycle will open on June 3 for educated workforce programs, which are dedicated to strengthening individual core competencies that will improve personal economic self-sufficiency, including adult basic education and vocational and employability training.