Giving back has been a part of First Nebraska Bank’s culture since it was founded in 1879.
The holidays are filled with gift-giving, celebrations and travel which can make managing finances difficult. According to the National Retail Federation, the average person will spend more than $800 during the season.
Consumers are invited to enter First Nebraska Bank’s Holiday Spending Giveway – designed to ease the stress of holiday spending. To enter to win a $500 gift card, visit https://www.firstnebraska.bank/holiday/. The promotional period is through Dec. 15.