Beatty joins First State Bank & Trust Co.

Nikki Beatty has been hired by First State Bank & Trust Co. as training and development manager. She joins the bank with over 20 years of experience in the bank and mortgage services sector.

Beatty is charged with providing leadership, training and support to tellers and other staff in areas of customer service and banking procedures. She will be responsible for coordinating bank training programs, providing new hire training and ongoing training for all tellers to maintain performance at the highest levels.

Beatty is actively involved in the Fremont community. She is an honors graduate of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Fremont program and is a Chamber Diplomat. She is also secretary for the Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors.

