Bike ride to commemorate anniversary of 19th Amendment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Great Western Bank has announced a DIY bike ride commemorating Women’s Right to Vote to raise money for local organizations.

For the month of August, 155 Nebraska riders, on behalf of Great Western Bank, will support the 100-year anniversary of a Woman’s Right to Vote. Participants, as young as 5 years of age, will track their miles throughout the month of August in celebration of the passage of the 19th Amendment.

All Nebraska employees will be encouraged by Great Western Bank’s Employee Resource Group to ride 100 miles, to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of a Woman’s Right to Vote, with a minimum of 100 ride registrants. All proceeds from the ride will go to three organizations across Nebraska supporting domestic abuse programs.

Employees from the Fremont branch will be participating in the event.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0