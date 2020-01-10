At the annual meeting of the First State Bank and Trust Co. Board of Directors, Chuck Johannsen, president and chief executive office, was elected to chairman of the board and Kristy Pafford was promoted to vice president – human resources.
Johannsen came to the bank in 1988 as a consumer loan manager. He has since held the roles of assistant vice president-consumer lending & security officer, vice president-lending and security officer and executive officer, executive vice president and was named president in 2008. He took on the role of CEO in 2019.
Johannsen earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Kearney State College. He has graduated from the Graduate School of Banking in Colorado, National Commercial Lending School, Advanced Bank Management Forum at the Colorado School of Banking, Nebraska Banker’s Association Leadership program and Nebraska Bankers Association/Kansas Bankers Association (NBA/KBA) Intermediate School of Banking.
Johannsen serves on the board of the Fremont Health Foundation and the Greater Fremont Development Council. He is a past chairman of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, Fremont Area United Way, Greater Fremont Development Council and past district chairman of the Goldenrod Division of Boy Scouts. On the state level, Johannsen has served on the Nebraska Bankers Association Education Council. In 2017, Johannsen was honored by the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce with the Compass Leadership Award. Johannsen and his wife, Caryl, have three children and he is a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Pafford has worked at First State Bank & Trust Co. for nearly 20 years. Pafford started as a teller and customer service representative and then became a new accounts representative. She has since held the roles of lobby supervisor, new accounts representative, compliance assistant, assistant cashier, and assistant vice president-human resources.
Pafford is a graduate of Leadership Fremont, the Nebraska Banker’s Association Bank Operations School, the School of Banking Fundamentals and has earned a Supervisor Certificate from the American Institute of Bankers. She is a member of the Human Resource Association of the Midlands and the Society for Human Resource Management.
Pafford attended the University of Nebraska-Kearney. She is a past executive member of the Fremont Area Managers Association, now supported by the Human Resource Area of the Midlands. She is active with the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Dodge County where she serves as treasurer. She was recently elected to the Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors. Pafford and her husband Kurt are members of First Lutheran Church and have two daughters.