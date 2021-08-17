Care Corps LifeHouse receives grant from First National Bank of Omaha

CareCorps LifeHouse of Fremont was among the recipients of an Impact Grant from First National Bank of Omaha.

FNBO awarded $517,000 in Impact Grants to 24 organizations across Nebraska and western Iowa, including $15,000 to Care Corps LifeHouse.

The grant will help support LifeHouse’s workforce development and life skill training program, which provides practical skills needed to gain employment and focus on the soft skills needed to stay employed.

“At FNBO, we envision a future where all our communities are strong and successful. To achieve that vision, every individual must have access to the tools, resources and opportunities that help them improve their overall financial wellbeing,” Alec Gorynski, vice president of community development and corporate philanthropy, said in a press release. “That’s why our Impact Grant Program focuses on the long-term success of our communities by directing our investments to community partners who are working to create pathways to financial well-being for our neighbors.”

The grants support programs related to education and workforce development, with the intent to help individuals in the bank’s communities become economically self-sufficient.