Equitable Bank adds Ashley Morrison as mortgage lending officer

Doug Nodgaard, Community Bank President of Equitable Bank, has announced that Ashley Morrison will be serving as Mortgage Lending Officer in its Elkhorn branch, which is slated to open this summer. In the meantime, her office will be located in the Equitable Bank Old Mill location.

Morrison brings more than five years of mortgage lending experience and 11 years of experience in the banking industry. In this role, she will be guiding customers through the home buying or refinancing process and ensuring they have the right mortgage loan to meet their financial situations.

Morrison recently graduated with honors from the Leadership Fremont program and is an active member of the Stonebridge Christian Church in Fremont. She and husband, John, are raising four children and reside in Arlington.

Equitable Bank has been in operation in Nebraska since 1882. A full-service, community bank with branches in Grand Island, North Platte and Omaha, Equitable offers personal, business and AG loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and financial planning services.

