First Interstate Bank and Great Western Bank to join forces

Pending regulatory and shareholder approvals, the transaction is expected to close during the first calendar quarter of 2022. The conversion of GWB branches to First Interstate Bank is expected to take place during the second calendar quarter of 2022.

“We’re excited to join forces, and confident that both companies’ stakeholders will benefit from this partnership,” said Mark Borrecco, GWB President and CEO. “We’ll be able to offer customers access to additional branch locations and new products and services, provide new growth and professional development opportunities to our employees, deliver additional returns to our shareholders, and have an even greater impact on our communities.”

Upon close of the transaction, five directors from GWB will join the FIBK Board of Directors. FIBK’s existing dual-class stock structure will sunset at the record date of FIBK’s next annual shareholder meeting. At that time, existing FIBK Class B common stock will be converted 1:1 into Class A common stock and FIBK will no longer be a controlled company.