First Interstate Bank, a community bank with more than 300 branches across 14 states, is holding its fifth annual Volunteer Day on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

First Interstate locations, including its branch at 1552 E. 23rd St. in Fremont, will close at noon Wednesday, giving its employees paid time to volunteer through nearly 400 separate service projects in its communities.

First Interstate Bank employees in Fremont will spend time volunteering are Care Corps LifeHouse, sorting through times in the storage areas of the emergency shelter and tidying those rooms; deep-cleaning the emergency shelter kitchen; and sorting through items received as donations.

Although First Interstate’s branch offices will be closed in the afternoon, the Client Contact Center will be fully staffed and available to assist clients from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT. Clients can also visit ATMs or use online banking or the mobile banking app for immediate banking needs. Regular branch and service hours will resume on Thursday, Sept. 15.

During the past three months, the bank had its inaugural “Believe in Local” campaign, awarding 40 separate $25,000 gifts to deserving nonprofits in its service area, totaling $1 million. In addition to Volunteer Day and Believe in Local, First Interstate organizes other philanthropy-focused programs, including Teach Children to Save, Neighbors Feeding Neighbors, Coats and More, and Get Smart About Credit.

Additionally, through its volunteer match program, First Interstate pays nonprofits $10 for each hour First Interstate employees volunteer at their organizations (minimum of 10 hours). First Interstate also matches employee donations to nonprofits and donates 2% of our net income before taxes to charitable organizations.