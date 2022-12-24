 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First Interstate Bank collects over 12,000 winter clothing items during annual donation drive

Local News

Team members from First Interstate Bank, a $33 billion community bank with more than 300 branches across 14 states, including a branch in Fremont, recently collected and donated 12,232 clothing items from the bank’s annual Coats and More Drive to help keep community members warm this winter.

Items collected included coats, hats, mittens, scarves, socks, and snow boots, and were given to local nonprofits, including schools, child and family services, senior centers, and veteran outreach programs.

Since starting the drive in 2009, First Interstate has collected and distributed 63,532 total items to community partners and schools.

