First Interstate Bank raises minimum wage to $17 for all employees

First Interstate Bank, which has a branch location at 1552 E. 23rd St. in Fremont, has announced that it will raise the minimum hourly wage of employees from $15 to $17 for both new and current employee compensation effective Oct. 1.

This wage increase represents a pay boost for 64% of the First Interstate workforce and underscores the bank’s ongoing commitment to the financial wellbeing of its employees.

The wage increase builds on a robust benefits package that includes a 6% employer-matched 401(k), childcare assistance program, exercise reimbursement program, and student debt employer repayment program. Earlier this year, First Interstate took additional steps to ensure all employees receive a living wage by providing a fuel stipend of $130 each month to employees with annual salaries of $65,000 or less.

First Interstate is a community bank headquartered in Billings, Montana, delivering banking and Wealth Management services across Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Missouri, Minnesota, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming.

