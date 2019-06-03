First National Bank is issuing a request for proposals for its upcoming community development grant cycle, focused on programs related to educated workforce initiatives, announced Alec Gorynski, vice president, community development and corporate philanthropy.
The second 2019 grant cycle opens on June 3 for educated workforce programs, which are dedicated to strengthening individual core competencies that will improve personal economic self-sufficiency, including adult basic education and vocational and employability training. Programs must be implemented for the benefit of low- or moderate income individuals, families and/or communities within the First National Bank footprint. The bank operates in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.
First National Bank will accept applications from eligible nonprofit community organizations for educated workforce initiatives from June 3 to July 8. For more information and to apply, visit: www.fnbo.com/community.
In the first grant cycle of 2019, First National Bank awarded $840,000 to 46 organizations in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas. The grants support programs focused on increasing access to affordable housing, revitalizing neighborhoods and building strong local economies.